Centre Warns Trade Unions Of “Consequences” Over Call For 24-Hour Strike

“Any employee going on strike in any form would face the consequences which, besides deduction of wages, may also include appropriate disciplinary action,” an order issued by the Ministry of Personnel stated right this moment. In its order the ministry stated authorities servants have been prohibited from collaborating in strikes or protests.

Quoting a Supreme Courtroom ruling, the order urged authorities officers “not to sanction casual leave asked for by employees during the period of the proposed strike” and referred to as on the Central Industrial Safety Pressure (CISF) to maintain vigil.

At yesterday’s press convention CITU flagged a number of issues, together with the fixing of a minimal wage for all staff. “We are raising many demands including fixing of minimum wage for all workers at Rs. 21,000 per month,” Elamaram Kareem, a Kerala CITU chief, was quoted by information company PTI.

Commerce union leaders have claimed the federal government has did not sort out challenges posed by a crisis-ridden financial system and is, as an alternative, busy privatising and promoting public sector models (PSUs). The federal government’s actions are “detrimental to the national interest and national development,” they stated.

“As many as 12 airports already sold to private hands… 100 per cent sale of Air India decided… decision to sell BPCL taken… BSNL-MTNL merger announced and 93,600 telecom workers out of jobs,” the unions stated.

Union leaders have been referring to plans to privatise nationwide provider Air India – one thing Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri stated was the “only choice” – and oil refiner Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd (BPCL) – final month the centre authorized the sale of 53.29 per cent to lift round Rs. 1 lakh crore.

Final week Labour Minister Santosh Gangwar held a gathering with commerce union leaders however did not persuade them to name off the strike. The unions are additionally sad concerning the lack of Indian Labour Conferences – a gathering with the Ministry of Labour and Unemployment – has not been held since 2015.

The strike is predicted to attract members from quite a few different commerce unions just like the Indian Nationwide Commerce Union Congress, the All India Commerce Union Congress, the Self Employed Girls’s Affiliation and the Labour Progressive Federation.

A joint platform of greater than 175 farmers and agricultural staff’ unions stated it should assist the employees’ calls for and observe Wednesday as Gramin Bharat Bandh.