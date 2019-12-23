Centre’s 2 New Videos Say Citizens List And Citizenship Law Separate

The house ministry had issued Incessantly Requested Questions (FAQs) on the Citizenship regulation

New Delhi:

The Dwelling Ministry launched two contemporary video clips on Monday to dispel the “misinformation campaign” on the amended Citizenship Act, saying it’s a lie that the regulation is linked with the NRC.

Whereas the brand new citizenship act has turn out to be a regulation after being handed by parliament and receiving the President’s assent, there isn’t any announcement on the Nationwide Register of Residents (NRC) and the modalities of the doc are but to be determined, one of many video clips stated.

Whereas one of many clips seeks to distinguish between “truth and lies” on the amended Citizenship Act and the NRC, the opposite one provides the point of view of the refugees from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan getting benefited from the brand new provisions granting them citizenship.

The Citizenship Modification Act (CAA) is related just for the Hindu, Sikh, Jain, Buddhist, Parsi and Christian foreigners, who migrated from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan to India on account of persecution confronted by them resulting from their faith, and it’s a lie that it impacts Indian Muslims, one of many video clips stated.

“The CAA does not affect any Indian citizen, including Muslim citizens,” it added.

Final week, the ministry had issued Incessantly Requested Questions (FAQs) on the Citizenship Act, which stated all Indian residents benefit from the elementary rights assured by the Structure and there’s no change in it after the brand new regulation.

“The CAA is not meant to deprive any Indian citizen of his citizenship. Rather it is a special law to enable certain foreigners facing a particular situation in three neighbouring countries to get Indian citizenship,” the ministry had stated.

It had clarified that Hindus dealing with persecution on the idea of faith in another nation aside from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan can’t apply beneath the brand new regulation.

It had additionally stated the brand new regulation has nothing to do with the NRC.

“The legal provisions regarding NRC have been part of the Citizenship Act, 1955 since December, 2004. Also, there are specific statutory rules of 2003 to operationalise these legal provisions. They govern the process of registration of Indian citizens and issuance of national identity cards to them,” the Dwelling Ministry had stated.

It had stated these authorized provisions have been on the statute books for the reason that final 15-16 years and the citizenship regulation has not altered them in any manner in anyway.

The Dwelling Ministry stated applicable guidelines beneath the CAA are being framed. “They will operationalise various provisions of the CAA,” it added.