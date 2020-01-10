'Centre's Arrogance...': P Chidambaram After Top Court Rules On J&K Curbs

Congress’s P Chidamabaram hit out on the centre over restrictions in J&Okay

New Delhi:

The Supreme Court docket’s landmark verdict on the legality of restrictions in Jammu and Kashmir is a warning to the “arrogant” place of the central authorities, Congress chief P Chidambaram tweeted this afternoon. Responding to the highest court docket’s orders on the suspension of web companies and the usage of prohibitory orders in Jammu and Kashmir, he additionally known as on former Governor Satya Pal Malik to “own responsibility” and resign from his present publish as Governor of Goa.

“The Supreme Court order is a rebuff to the unconstitutional and arrogant stance of the central government and the J&K administration on the restrictions imposed (there),” the previous House Minister stated, including, “The team that designed the plan should be changed… new set of administrators who respect the Constitution should be appointed”.

“Former Governor of J&K, Mr Satya Pal Malik, should own responsibility and resign from his present post of Governor, Goa,” Mr Chidambaram stated.

Bringing huge aid to the folks of Kashmir after months of communication lockdown, the Supreme Court docket right this moment stated the appropriate to web is a part of the constitutional proper to freedom of speech and ordered the J&Okay administration to assessment, inside one week, all restrictive orders in place for the reason that centre ended particular standing in August.

The court docket additionally pulled up the centre over Part 144, a colonial-era legislation meant to cease giant gatherings, saying its repeated use amounted to “abuse of power”.

Mr Chidambaram, who was launched from Delhi’s Tihar Jail final month after spending 105 days in jail over the INX Media case, has been a frequent critic of the centre over safety restrictions in Jammu and Kashmir.

Final month, whereas visiting his hometown of Chennai, he reminded supporters that “in several parts of the nation, freedom is being snatched away and voices of freedom are being choked”.

“This retrograde government is heading towards fascism that denies freedom. We’ve got to be cautious,” he declared.

In August, shortly after the measures have been introduced and a whole bunch of political leaders, together with three former Chief Ministers, have been detained, Mr Chidambaram stated it was the “new normal”. Earlier that month he stated the BJP wouldn’t have “snatched away” J&Okay’s particular standing had it been a Hindu-dominated state.