CES 2020 Day 2 roundup: OnePlus Concept One, Avatar-inspired car & more

The Shopper Electronics Present (CES) 2020 reached its second day and at this time was additionally stuffed with good gadgets, revolutionary tech, and futuristic ideas. We now have listed out all of the cool tech that was unveiled at this time on the CES in Las Vegas.

Avatar-inspired idea automotive

Impressed by Avatar film, Mercedes-Benz showcased an idea automotive, Imaginative and prescient AVTR, at CES 2020 in Las Vegas. The Imaginative and prescient AVTR is a futuristic electrical automotive that may be a homage to the 2009 sci-fi movie Avatar. It has no doorways, makes use of a multifunctional management system as a substitute of a steering wheel or conventional dashboard, and on the rear, the automotive has 33 cellular “bionic flaps” which can be paying homage to scales of a reptile. There isn’t a phrase when it will likely be launched.

OnePlus Idea One telephone

OnePlus unveiled its Idea One telephone at its first-ever CES presence this yr. The system comes with invisible rear cameras and a McLaren papaya orange leather-based again. The electrochromic glass on the OnePlus Idea One hides the cameras when not in use, revealing solely when the digicam app is launched.

Largest foldable pill

Intel has showcased a foldable idea pill on the CES 2020. Dubbed as ‘Horseshoe Bend’, the 17-inch OLED foldable pill is the biggest foldable pill to date. It is going to be powered by Intel’s forthcoming Tiger Lake cellular processors and the general footprint of this system is much like a 12-inch laptop computer.

Razer Kishi cellular gaming controller

Razer has launched the Razer Kishi controller system at CES 2020 designed for iPhones and Android smartphones. The cellular controller resembles the Nintendo Swap’s JoyCons and it may be strapped on to telephone to play cellular video games with extra consolation.

Segway-Ninebot egg-shaped chair

Impressed from the Gyrosphere autos from the film Jurassic World, Segway-Ninebot launched the S-Pod- a self-balancing egg-shaped chair on the CES in Las Vegas. The personalised “transporting pod” can go as much as 24 mph and works as a mechanical chair.