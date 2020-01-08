CES: Amazing footage shows a self-driving car navigating the narrow streets of Jerusalem

By Michael Thomsen For Dailymail.com

Printed: 14:21 EST, eight January 2020 | Up to date: 16:21 EST, eight January 2020

An Israeli tech agency targeted on autonomous driving programs shared a powerful new video of one in every of its automobiles navigating the cramped and crowded streets of Jerusalem.

The Ford sedan referred to as Autonomous Driving Check Car is proven navigating a tremendous array of obstacles, together with ‘roundabouts, unprotected turns, narrow streets, close maneuvers, lots of pedestrians, and pretty much anything you can think of.’

The automobile was developed by Mobileye, a latest Intel acquisition that develops a variety of mobility units and software program for motor automobiles.

Mobileye’s spectacular new Autonomous Driving Check Car (pictured above), was capable of navigate all kinds of visitors issues in Jerusalem

In contrast to many different self-driving vehicles, the Mobileye car doesn’t use any LIDAR or RADAR sensors and as a substitute creates an in depth three-dimensional map of its environment utilizing 12 completely different video cameras mounted on the automobile physique.

The digital camera feeds are analyzed by software program working on two of the corporate’s proprietary EyeQ 5 chips, in response to a report by The Verge.

The chips render a stay 3D simulation of the atmosphere on a dashboard display screen that lets passengers see what the pc sees, or thinks it’s seeing.

The journey exhibits the automobile simply navigating via a lot of sudden obstacles and visitors occasions.

Some highlights embrace avoiding a parked automobile that unexpectedly pulled out into visitors and a building zone the place two manner visitors is compelled to take turns passing via a narrowed highway.

The automobile can also be proven navigating via a multi-vehicle backup on a residential block the place somebody had double parked, blocking one of many lanes.

Even with all of the obstacles, Mobileye’s autonomous automobile completed the journey in slightly below 21 minutes, fairly a bit sooner than the unique 25-minute estimate.

Beforehand, the corporate’s self-driving vehicles have traveled from Jerusalem to Tel-Aviv and again once more, although that circuit, a roughly 80-mile roundtrip, was comparatively simpler freeway driving.

Mobileye’s present self-driving car makes use of nothing however cameras, 12 of them, to create a stay digital mannequin of its atmosphere

The Mobileye automobile was ready precisely analyze visitors coming from a number of instructions and touring at completely different speeds.

The automobile additionally safely traverse areas the place the streets widened into a number of lanes with visitors merging into new lanes

The automobile additionally safely navigated lengthy and crowded visitors alerts and was capable of handle finishing a left flip in a number of levels to compensate for a number of lanes of cross visitors

The automobile’s navigation system was capable of handle each slim residential streets with parked vehicles, and busy city intersections

Mobileye had anticipated the circuit round Jerusalem to take 25 minutes however regardless of all of the issues and visitors, the automobile returned to the house workplace in round 21 minutes

The corporate says it’s engaged on a future driving system that can incorporate each RADAR and LIDAR programs, which might be used independently to generate their very own remoted environmental fashions.

The automobile’s navigation programs will evaluate these separate fashions towards the mannequin generated by the video cameras to get an much more correct sense of area.