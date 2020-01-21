CGPSC: application for Chhattisgarh Engineering Service starts, read special things

Chhattisgarh Public Service Fee Assistant Engineer 89 Vacancies have been declared on the posts. These appointments will probably be made for numerous verticals and departments. For this, the State Engineering Service Examination – 2020 will probably be performed. The Fee has invited on-line purposes for recruitment to those posts. Solely the unique residents of Chhattisgarh will get the good thing about each sort of reservation. Different state candidates will probably be thought-about as unreserved class. The registration course of for these posts 10 will begin from February. candidates 10 can apply on-line until March 2020 Huh.

Assistant Engineer, Whole Posts: 89

(Classification of vacancies based on topic / scope)

– Civil, Submit: 44 (Common – 10)

Appointment will probably be right here: Water Assets Division

– Civil, Submit: 03 (Common – 01)

Appointment will probably be right here: Public Works Division

– Electrical / Mechanical, Submit: 03 (Common – 02)

Appointment will probably be right here: Public Well being Engineering Division

– Civil, Submit: 10 (Common – 04)

Appointment will probably be right here: Public Well being Engineering Division

– Civil, Submit: 28 (Common – 12)

Appointment will probably be right here: Panchayat and Rural Improvement Division

– Electrical, Submit: 01 (Common)

Appointment will probably be right here: Panchayat and Rural Improvement Division

Qualification (All of the above posts)

– Bachelor Diploma in Civil / Electrical / Mechanical Engineering from acknowledged college or institute.

Pay Scale: 15, 600 to 39,100 Rupees. Grade Pay 5, 400 Rs.

Interval of probation: two years.

Age Vary

– Minimal 21 yr and most for candidates from different states. The yr.

Minimal 21 yr and most 400 for basic class candidates of Chhattisgarh The yr.

– The reserved age of Chhattisgarh will probably be given leisure within the most age restrict as per the foundations of the state authorities.

– Age restrict calculated 01 January 2020.

Software price

– For the candidates of basic, OBC class and all courses of different states 400 Rs.

– For SC / ST, OBC (non creamy layer) and Divyang 300 of Chhattisgarh, Rs.

– Charges will be paid via debit / bank card / web banking.

Discover: 13 Error correction will be made within the kind after March. A separate price must be paid for this.

Choice Course of

Eligible candidates will probably be chosen on the idea of on-line examination and interview.

Written check format

– This examination will probably be of whole 600 marks. It’ll have two query papers. 150 questions will probably be requested in every query paper, for which 300 marks are prescribed. All questions will probably be a number of selection.

Within the first query paper, questions associated to basic research, tradition and intelligence of Chhattisgarh will probably be requested. They may get two and a half hours to resolve.

– Within the second paper, questions will probably be requested from the engineering topic associated to the put up. Time will even be given for these two and a half hours.

– Questions will probably be in each Hindi and English languages. There won’t be unfavourable marking.

– To cross this examination, the overall class must rating minimal 40 per cent, solely then they are going to be referred to as for interview.

Interview

– It is going to be whole 75 marks. Closing choice will probably be on the idea of marks obtained in written examination and interview.

Software Course of

– Login to the web site (www.psc.cg.gov.in). Click on the Commercial hyperlink within the newest part in your proper facet on the homepage right here. The hyperlink ADVERTISEMENT FOR STATE ENGINEERING SERVICE EXAMINATION – 2020 will seem on serial number-1 on the brand new webpage. Click on on it.

– On doing so the commercial associated to the put up will probably be downloaded. Learn it fastidiously and test your eligibility. The hyperlink for the web utility 10 will probably be activated on February. Click on on the 'on-line utility' hyperlink for the appliance. A hyperlink to the associated commercial will seem on the brand new web page.

– Beneath this would be the hyperlink 'Click on right here to register …', which must be clicked. On this means the registration webpage will open. Now enter all the mandatory info requested in it. Should write cellular quantity and e-mail ID within the kind. Then learn the declaration. Now tick the 'Agri' and click on on the 'Register' button.

After this, you’re going to get the registration ID and password on the e-mail. Care for it Now with the assistance of this ID and password, full all of the procedures of filling the appliance kind.

– Enter private info, eligibility and handle info fastidiously within the kind. Additionally add your passport measurement and signature. Each these recordsdata needs to be in most 100 KB and JPG format.

– Please test the finished utility kind. Then submit on the finish. After this, pay the price.



Particular dates

– Beginning date for on-line utility course of: 10 February 2020

– Final date to use: 10 March 2020 (evening 11: 59 O'clock)

– Date of error correction: 13 to 100 until March 2020