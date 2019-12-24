‘Chair Girl’ Marcella Zoia in new Drake video

“Chair Girl” strikes once more – this time in Drake’s new video, Struggle, which was launched on Christmas Eve morning.

Marcella Zoia, who’s awaiting a Jan. 14 sentencing on expenses of mischief inflicting hazard to life after a video of her throwing a chair off the 45th flooring of Toronto hi-rise balcony onto a busy freeway beneath went viral, is in at the least one inside scene within the new Drizzy clip.

She seems very briefly in a blue-lit social gathering scene with one other lady and man who isn’t Drake.

Zoia, 20, has already triggered individuals to marvel if she had any regret for her legal behaviour when she appeared courtside at a Toronto Raptors recreation – Drizzy is the group’s international ambassador – simply days after her final court docket date on Nov. 15 and posted snaps from the sport and a clip from an unidentified membership on her Instagram web page.

The Crown is searching for a six-month custodial sentence for Zoia, who has additionally beforehand flown to Miami to do a photograph shoot and posted one other video which lead individuals to invest she could be doing cocaine.

Zoia subsequently submitted to a non-public drug take a look at to show she wasn’t.

A cellphone name to her lawyer Greg Leslie on Tuesday morning concerning her newest questionable transfer was not returned.

In any other case, the Struggle video which reveals Drake snowboarding, snowboarding, taking a ski carry, and rapping round an outside hearth, was shot open air throughout one night time earlier in December at Blue Mountain in Collingwood, Ont., confirmed PR supervisor Tara Lovell.

Lovell says the inside scenes have been shot elsewhere so she couldn’t verify the presence of Zoia.

“Not the whole video,” stated Lovell. “Any of the scenes that are ski scenes that you see there, like the chair lift, or at the bottom of the run where you can see the lights on the hill, that’s the Blue Mountain resort.”

Lovell says it’s “pretty unique” to have a music video shot at Blue Mountain however manufacturing firms are more and more searching for out the resort as a scenic location they usually have been glad that Drizzy did too.

“We know that we see a lot of skiers and supporters from the Toronto area and they see Blue Mountain as their home ski destination so it’s nice to know that Drake thinks that too,” stated Lovell.

“I can say that with regards to Blue Mountain and our night skiing and the way that the mountain looks in the video, we’re happy with it. ”

Struggle additionally options Drake talking out about his alleged feud with fellow Toronto artist, The Weeknd, over the stress that resulted after they each reportedly dated mannequin Bella Hadid.

Bella’s sister and fellow mannequin Gigi is featured within the lyrics as Drake raps: “If man get beaky, ring ring, call up Gigi, do him up neatly.”

However Drizzy concludes: “We just had to fix things, family, six tings, we can’t split up,” in an obvious reference to his former protege.

