“Challenge PM To Go To Universities, Meet Students”: Rahul Gandhi

Congress’s Rahul Gandhi at the moment challenged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to go to any college of the nation, the place the scholars, he mentioned, had been simmering with anger over the failure of the economic system and the ensuing joblessness.

“Mr Modi should stand up and have the courage to speak to the youngsters in the universities and tell them why the economy’s so bad. He does not have the guts to do it. I challenge him to tell the people what he is going to do with the country,” Mr Gandhi mentioned.

“Instead of addressing the problem of the youth, Narendra Modi is trying to distract the nation and divide the people. Voice of the youth is legitimate, it should be heard,” the senior Congress chief mentioned after attending a gathering of 20 opposition events.

The agenda was the contentious citizenship legislation, Nationwide Register of Residents and the countrywide pupil protest that’s gathering momentum on daily basis.

In her handle to the assembly, Congress’s interim chief Sonia Gandhi too, identified that the actual subject underlying the protests was totally different.

“There have been nation-wide spontaneous protests by the youth supported by citizens from all walks of life. The immediate cause is the CAA and NRC but they reflect widespread frustration and pent up anger,” she mentioned.