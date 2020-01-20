Challenges await Keefe, Leafs to get back in playoff picture once break ends

Six days after the Maple Leafs obtained what coach Sheldon Keefe referred to as “a good slap in the face” in a loss to Florida, the gamers turned the opposite cheek and took one other one on Saturday evening.

Whether or not the stings of embarrassment are sufficient to spur the Leafs to enjoying decided hockey as soon as they return from their bye week is anybody’s guess, and therein lies an issue with this group.

There have been optimistic modifications made with Keefe as coach, however the staff as a complete seemingly can’t get previous the one-step ahead, one-step again method of doing enterprise.

That’s costing the Leafs. The gamers like to think about themselves as legit Stanley Cup contenders, however they’re not near that, not when they’re unable to string collectively persistently stable defensive performances.

Bringing the state of affairs into sharper focus has been the play of goaltender Frederik Andersen, who will participate within the all-star festivities for the primary time this weekend. Andersen has been beneath common for the previous month, and if he continues alongside the identical path beginning subsequent Monday in Nashville towards the Predators, you don’t need to be a genius to reach on the conclusion the Leafs gained’t make the playoffs.

Toronto is in a precarious spot as it’s, having fallen out of the post-season image with the dismal loss towards the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday. That ended every week which began with a horrible effort in Florida towards the Panthers, because the Leafs gave up eight objectives in a street sport for the primary time in nearly eight years.

The loss to Chicago gave the Leafs one win in six video games as they headed off to get some relaxation. Earlier than that, they’d gained 9 of 10, and although these victories weren’t completed with smoke and mirrors, the Leafs weren’t profitable tight video games both. In these 9 wins, the opposition scored no less than three objectives in 5 of them.

A 12 months in the past normal supervisor Kyle Dubas made an astute commerce when he acquired defenceman Jake Muzzin through the break. The lack of Muzzin for the previous month to a damaged foot (and you’ll guess the membership is conserving its fingers crossed that Muzzin certainly returns to the lineup in Nashville) has helped underscore the actual fact the Leafs aren’t defensively sound sufficient to make sure success.

Tyson Barrie has been an journey with out the puck, and hasn’t supplied the sort of offence one would have anticipated from a participant within the last 12 months of his contract. After posting a career-high 59 factors for the Colorado Avalanche final season, Barrie is on tempo for 45.

Morgan Rielly was not having an incredible season, offensively or defensively, earlier than a damaged foot pressured him to the sideline.

Rielly, Barrie and Muzzin are the leaders within the defence corps, however when one is damage and the opposite two haven’t been glorious, it helps clarify why the Leafs discover themselves the place they do.

If Dubas needs to accumulate a backup goaltender earlier than the Feb. 24 NHL commerce deadline, go for it. However a defenceman of some calibre must be in his sights, even when Rasmus Sandin proves he’s within the NHL to remain, although it has to make monetary sense for a Leafs membership that doesn’t have additional ready to be discovered underneath the sofa cushions.

Leases would come with gamers equivalent to Sami Vatanen, Brenden Dillon and Erik Gustafsson, however as we noticed with Muzzin final 12 months, Dubas is ok with including a participant who is just not on an expiring contract.

Keefe may need perked up some ears when he referred to as the Leafs immature within the losses in Florida and towards Chicago, however he was not mistaken.

Keefe has introduced out the most effective in a few of his finest gamers in his first 26 video games as coach, specifically Auston Matthews, Mitch Marner and William Nylander, as all have prospered.

The problem for Keefe within the last 33 video games — together with 21 towards groups with fewer or equal to the Leafs’ 57 factors earlier than video games on Sunday — is getting his gamers, as five-man items, to be extra defensively cohesive.

It has to show rapidly for the Leafs.

As they’ve discovered, the standings gained’t look ahead to them.

[email protected]

twitter.com/koshtorontosun