Chambers: Rick Bowness Sr. replacing Jim Montgomery in wake of Stars firing “bittersweet” for Bowness family

If it weren’t for Rick Bowness Jr., Rick Bowness Sr. may not be the interim head coach of the Dallas Stars, who make their first look in Denver on Tuesday with out lately fired head coach Jim Montgomery.

This column is about connecting the dots from Denver to Dallas. And let’s seek advice from Bowness Jr. by “Bones,” the nickname Montgomery — aka “Monty” — normally used for his shut buddy.

Monty, the extremely profitable former DU Pioneers head coach, met Bowness Sr. at Bones’ bachelor get together in Toronto in 2016, lower than a 12 months earlier than the Pioneers gained the 2017 NCAA championship in Chicago. Bones was Monty’s right-hand man in public appearances and the whole lot in-between, serving as DU’s sports activities info director for hockey.

Bones resigned from DU after the championship season to pursue a enterprise job. Monty coached yet one more season with the Pios earlier than changing into the Stars head coach in 2018, and he employed Bowness Sr. — whom he admired by his son — as one in every of his assistants.

“It’s Monty’s first job and my dad has been around the league for so long,” Bones advised me. “So I think he relied on him pretty heavily. It was definitely a joint effort and they saw eye-to-eye on everything.”

Bones, 39, and his father had been saddened to study of Montgomery’s firing by the Stars on Dec. 10 for unprofessional conduct. Montgomery, 50, later revealed to The Dallas Morning Information that his dismissal stemmed from a ingesting drawback. Dallas named Bowness Sr., 64, interim head coach — the sixth NHL head-coaching stint for a man who has been a participant or coach within the league since 1975, however has by no means gained the Stanley Cup.

The Stars, who entered Saturday’s video games second within the Western Convention with 56 factors, one forward of the Avalanche, are nonetheless a Cup-contending crew with out Monty.

“It’s definitely bittersweet,” Bones stated of his father taking on for Montgomery. “Last time (Sr.) was head coach of a playoff team, George Bush Sr. was in the White House (1992 with Boston). So it’s been a while. Obviously, they were pretty close — based on their styles and collective efforts. The way it happened was so sudden I don’t think he had time to process everything, really. If it happened in the summer, it’s totally different.”

Monty is reportedly at a rehabilitation facility. Bones stated he can solely hope his buddy regains management of his life and sometime will get one other probability with an NHL crew.

“There’s nobody in the country who doesn’t know somebody who has this problem,” Bones stated. “Everybody just wants him to get the help he needs.”

Bones and his household had been in Dallas for the Jan. 1 Winter Traditional on the Cotton Bowl. He typically thought of Monty and his household as a result of they had been so excited concerning the occasion earlier than the firing. Monty and his spouse, Emily, have 4 younger kids, with two hockey-playing boys being the oldest.

“It (stunk) Monty wasn’t there. There was a family skate and his boys would have had the time of their lives,” Bones stated. “Just a weird situation, obviously.”

The massive Bowness household may have a get-together Tuesday earlier than and after the Avs host the Stars in one other Central Division showdown. Bones’ spouse, Jodee, is the vice chairman of ticket gross sales for the Avalanche — the job that introduced the couple to Denver — so acquiring tickets gained’t be an issue.

Bowness Sr., who’s from Halifax, Nova Scotia, might additionally most likely get tickets from Avs celebrity Nathan MacKinnon, his summer season neighbor on the shores of Grand Lake Nova Scotia, the place Sidney Crosby additionally has a spot.