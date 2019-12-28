Chambers: U.S.-Canada showdown was the world’s biggest game Thursday

In Canada and hockey-obsessed European international locations, the World Junior Championship is an enormous deal. In America, not a lot.

Which is why I really like to jot down about it. American hockey followers deserve WJC storylines concerning the world’s future NHL stars and I’ve obtained some good ones from a Colorado perspective.

Bobby Brink. He’s the College of Denver freshman ahead from Minnetonka, Minn., who’s a prime ahead for Group USA. Brink was chosen by the Philadelphia Flyers with the 34th choose of NHL draft in June.

Bo Byram. He’s a preferred man with Avalanche followers, having been chosen within the first spherical by the membership (fourth total) within the 2019 NHL draft. Byram, from Cranbrook, British Columbia, is a key defenseman for Canada who will in all probability be taking part in for the Avs subsequent season.

Nolan Foote. He’s the second son of former Avs nice Adam Foote, and regardless of being born in Englewood and principally raised in Colorado, Nolan — a 2019 first-round draft choose of the Tampa Bay Lightning — has chosen to play internationally for Canada, the place his dad and mom had been born.

Every of these three gamers may command a characteristic story on their very own. However given the present state of the Canada-U.S. rivalry, additionally they match into one. North America is the continent to beat on the WJC, adopted by the Nordic international locations led by Finland and Sweden, after which Russia simply to the east.

Because the U.S. received its first WJC gold medal in 2004, the People, Canadians and Finns are the one international locations to have received the 19-under match a number of instances. Canada leads that stretch with seven gold medals, the U.S. has 4 and Finland three. Sweden and Russia every have only one.

Brink, Byram and Foote every performed important roles Thursday when the 2020 match started in Ostrava, Czech Republic, the place Canada edged the U.S. 6-Four in a back-and-forth Group B showdown. Brink had an help and Foote scored a power-play aim whereas Byram logged 14:52 of ice time, tops among the many trio.

Foote’s sturdy forecheck led to the game-winning aim with simply three:11 remaining in regulation.

It was the world’s largest hockey sport of the day. Should you had been to ask 100 NHL gamers what they had been doing round midday MST Thursday throughout the remaining day of the league’s obligatory three-day Christmas break, 95 would in all probability say they had been watching the Canada-U.S. tilt on NHL Community in America or TSN in Canada.

For at some point — Boxing Day in Canada — the hockey world revolved across the WJC.

For me, that’s definitely one thing to jot down about.

Notable names. Along with Byram, the Avalanche has three 19-year-old prospects from the 2018 draft on the WJC. Ahead Sampo Ranta and goaltender Justus Annunen play for Finland and defenseman Danila Zhuravlyov for Russia.

Ranta was Colorado’s third-round choose (78th total) within the 2018 draft. He’s at the moment a sophomore on the College of Minnesota and leads the Golden Gophers in objectives with seven. Annunen, who went 64th to Colorado in 2018, has put up terrific statistics with Karpat of knowledgeable Finnish elite league. And Zhuravlyov (fifth-rounder, 146th in ’18) is taking part in frequently as a rookie for Kazan Ak-Bars in Russia’s Kontinental Hockey League.