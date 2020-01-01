Champion Raptors close decade with easy win over Cavaliers

The Toronto Raptors closed out a memorable decade by rolling previous the Cleveland Cavaliers 117-97 on New 12 months’s Eve.

A scorching-hot Kyle Lowry led the best way with 24 factors, whereas OG Anunoby responded to being faraway from the beginning lineup along with his greatest sport shortly.

Raptors head coach Nick Nurse shook issues up after hinting at doing so at his pre-game availability. Nurse despatched third-year ahead Anunoby to the bench in favour of Rondae Hollis-Jefferson. Anunoby has been in a current capturing stoop and has been filling in lots at energy ahead whereas Pascal Siakam has been sidelined. It was Hollis-Jefferson’s first begin since final February whereas with Brooklyn, and Anunoby’s first look off of the bench since Kawhi Leonard was nonetheless a Raptor.

Anunoby had missed all seven of his three-point makes an attempt in Sunday’s one-point loss in opposition to the Thunder and was 2-for-19 over his final 5 video games heading in, however responded by nailing his first two makes an attempt on Tuesday, and each he and Hollis-Jefferson performed robust two-way video games and Terence Davis was good too after being laborious on himself after a late gaffe in opposition to the Thunder. Davis tied his career-high with 19 factors, whereas Anunoby added 12 factors, seven rebounds and 4 assists. Hollis-Jefferson completed with 14 factors and 5 rebounds and Serge Ibaka double-doubled (20 factors and 10 rebounds).

Collin Sexton led Cleveland with 22.

After falling behind briefly within the first quarter, the Raptors by no means trailed once more.

Toronto was coming off of a tricky loss in opposition to Oklahoma Metropolis, whereas Cleveland had been taking part in its greatest hoops of the season, with wins in Four-of-5, although in opposition to doubtful competitors. The victory sends the Raptors into 2020 with a 23-11 data, which places them proper within the thick of issues behind Milwaukee on the high of the Japanese Convention standings.

There may be work but to do for the defending NBA champions, however, all in all, it was a heck of a 12 months and it doesn’t appear like they’re folding up and going away in any respect.

STILL A WAITING GAME

Nurse stated there was nothing new to report on the standing of Siakam, Marc Gasol, or Norman Powell, although he stated all three are enhancing a bit. Return dates stay unknown, Nurse stated all are nonetheless “a ways away” from taking part in, although it’s believed that Powell is the closest. That’s a great signal, contemplating an damage to his similar shoulder final season price Powell six weeks of motion.

As a substitute of giving a direct reply when requested whether or not Nurse has missed the trio on offence or defence, Nurse quipped: “Yes,” earlier than laughing.

“There are crucial parts where we need the normal guys and the coverages we’re used to doing,” Nurse elaborated. “There are sets we like to go to down the stretch, and we can’t go to those right now.”

PRACTICE TIME AT A PREMIUM

Essentially the most hectic month of Toronto’s season has now come to an in depth.

“It’s felt busy. I don’t know, I think we’ve done OK. I’m proud,” Nurse stated.

“I think the guys have fought. There’s only been a couple blips where we didn’t play worth a darn. Most of the time we’ve won or we’ve had a chance and they’ve been real close. They’ve been tough. Bounce of a ball here or there, we might have won a bunch of those,” he stated.

The heavy batch of video games has prevented the Raptors from with the ability to observe all that a lot. “Yeah, there’s not much we do to be honest,” Nurse stated. “We do a walk-through before games and cover some things. We did sneak in a practice and a shoot-around with the Boston away game after Christmas because I thought we just had to have one.” Nurse stated that is the least the group has been in a position to work on issues since he has been with the membership. That’s a league-wide pattern although, as relaxation is prioritized over the outdated means of doing issues.

