Champion rugby player, 27, dies suddenly after returning home from gym

A 27-year-old rugby participant has died all of a sudden at his dwelling after feeling unwell following a session on the gymnasium.

Billy Hardy, from Pocklington, East Yorkshire, who had performed a aggressive sport for Hull Ionians simply seven days prior, handed away unexpectedly simply days after Christmas on December 28.

It’s understood Mr Hardy, who made his identify enjoying for Pocklington RUFC earlier than becoming a member of Hull Ionians in the summertime of 2018, returned dwelling from the gymnasium feeling unwell earlier than he died.

Each golf equipment that Mr Hardy performed for have paid tribute to the rugby participant who has been credited as enjoying an necessary function in Hull Ionians being topped champions of the Nationwide 2 North final season.

A minute’s silence can even be noticed in the course of the membership’s subsequent sport at dwelling towards Chinnor on January four, Hull Dwell experiences.

Following the rugby participant’s demise, Hull Ionians’s membership secretary Chris Taylor penned an emotional assertion which learn: ‘It’s with the deepest disappointment and remorse that the membership should announce the passing of Billy Hardy.

‘Billy was solely in his second season on the membership however throughout that brief time. Billy had established himself as an necessary and hottest member of our 1st XV enjoying squad.

‘Billy joined Hull Ionians in the summertime of 2018 from our good associates and East Yorkshire neighbours Pocklington RUFC. Billy performed 26 video games for the membership and scored three tries.

‘I need to admit that after I first noticed Billy, his dimension did make me surprise if we had signed a brand new prop ahead however I could not have been extra unsuitable.

‘Billy began with us on the wing and later moved throughout to centre as his expertise, his energy, and his willingness to hold the ball into contact grew to become extra obvious.

‘Regardless of just a few weeks out with annoying accidents, Billy performed an necessary half within the membership being topped as champions of Nationwide 2 North final season.

‘An awesome achievement in Billy’s first season with us. Enjoying in Nationwide 1 this season, Billy had induced issues for a number of extra established membership defences and it was good to see him rating his third attempt for the membership, only some weeks in the past, away at Plymouth.

‘It’s all the time tough to know what to say after we lose a membership member however after we lose somebody so younger, comfortable and nicely appreciated as Billy, it’s particularly arduous.

‘Billy will likely be sorely missed on the membership and all our ideas are with Billy’s household and associates at this most tough of instances. The membership will present additional particulars as they’re made accessible.’

Mr Hardy, who performed for Hull Ionians on December 21, performed as a powerful threequarter for Pocklington RUFC earlier than coming into semi-pro rugby and enjoying for Hull Ionians.

The rugby participant’s former membership Pocklington RUFC, additionally paid tribute to the star, who performed for them for seven seasons, and a spokesman for the membership stated they have been ‘shocked and saddened’ on the information of Mr Hardy’s demise.

They stated they’d additionally observe a minute’s silence at their match towards West Hartlepool this Saturday.

A spokesman for Pocklington RUFC stated: ‘Pocklington RUFC was shocked and saddened on the weekend with the tragic information that Billy Hardy had died all of a sudden at dwelling.

‘Billy, 27, starred for Pocklington as a powerful operating three-quarter earlier than stepping as much as play semi-pro rugby for Hull Ionians within the nationwide leagues a few seasons in the past.

‘He performed for Ionians 1sts on December 21 however died on Saturday after returning dwelling from the gymnasium and complaining of feeling unwell.

‘After making his mark as a junior for all Pocklington’s predominant sports activities golf equipment, rugby, soccer and cricket, he started his senior sporting profession as a teenage central defender in Pocklington City’s 1st XI; then adopted within the footsteps of his father, additionally Billy, to modify from a number one native soccer participant to be an equally good performer at rugby.

‘Tragically, his father additionally died all of a sudden lower than two years in the past, and bizarrely Pocklington will observe a minutes silence this Saturday for ”Younger Billy” earlier than the league sport v West Hartlepool – the identical groups lined up for the same tribute at West Hartlepool to ‘Previous Billy’ in April 2017.

‘After seven seasons at Percy Highway as a robust again who scared common tries, which included two league title triumphs in 2012 and 2017, Billy determined to play at a better stage at Hull in 2018 and was a part of Ionians promotion successful facet final yr.

‘However he had lately said his intention of returning to his Pocklington rugby roots later in his profession.

‘The ideas of all on the membership are along with his girlfriend, household and associates.’