Champions League TV schedule 2019/20: How to watch every game – fixtures, dates, kick-off times

The Champions League has produced a number of the finest soccer matches in trendy historical past over the previous couple of seasons.
Liverpool and Tottenham produced two of the all-time nice comebacks in European soccer once they struck in opposition to Barcelona and Ajax respectively within the semi-finals final season.
Add the continued brilliance of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo into the combination, and also you ave a contest to savour.
HEARALPUBLICIST will spherical up the Champions League 2019/20 fixtures – plus previews, predictions and how you can watch each recreation stay on TV and on-line.
How you can watch the Champions League stay on TV within the UK
Champions League video games are proven stay on BT Sport on TV, on-line and by way of the BT Sport app.
There are a number of methods to get BT Sport. If you happen to’re already a BT Broadband buyer, you possibly can add it to your current contract for a further £10.00 per thirty days. For brand spanking new prospects, broadband and BT TV packages begin at £39.99 per thirty days.
- Try the newest offers on BT Broadband and BT TV
If you happen to don’t have or need BT broadband, you possibly can add BT Sport to current broadband or TV providers together with Sky, TalkTalk and Virgin.
There may even be highlights packages of each recreation on-line after the ultimate whistle, and common TV highlights reveals.
Champions League fixtures
All video games kick off at eight:00pm (UK time) until said
Spherical of 16 – First leg
Tuesday 18th February 2020
Atletico Madrid v Liverpool
Dortmund v PSG
Wednesday 19th February 2020
Atalanta v Valencia
Tottenham v RB Leipzig
Tuesday 25th February 2020
Chelsea v Bayern Munich
Napoli v Barcelona
Wednesday 26th February 2020
Lyon v Juventus
Actual Madrid v Man Metropolis
Spherical of 16 – Second leg
Tuesday 10th March 2020
RB Leipzig v Tottenham
Valencia v Atalanta
Wednesday 11th March 2020
PSG v Dortmund
Liverpool v Atletico Madrid
Tuesday 17th March 2020
Man Metropolis v Actual Madrid
Juventus v Lyon
Wednesday 18th March 2020
Barcelona v Napoli
Bayern Munich v Chelsea
Quarter-finals
Draw: Friday 20th March
First leg: 7/eighth April
Second leg: 14/15th April
Semi-finals
Draw: Friday 20th March
First leg: 28/29th April
Second leg: 5/sixth Could
Closing
Saturday 30th Could
Add Comment