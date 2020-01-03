Champions League TV schedule 2019/20: How to watch every game – fixtures, dates, kick-off times

The Champions League has produced a number of the finest soccer matches in trendy historical past over the previous couple of seasons.

Liverpool and Tottenham produced two of the all-time nice comebacks in European soccer once they struck in opposition to Barcelona and Ajax respectively within the semi-finals final season.

Add the continued brilliance of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo into the combination, and also you ave a contest to savour.

will spherical up the Champions League 2019/20 fixtures – plus previews, predictions and how you can watch each recreation stay on TV and on-line.

How you can watch the Champions League stay on TV within the UK

Champions League fixtures

All video games kick off at eight:00pm (UK time) until said

Spherical of 16 – First leg

Tuesday 18th February 2020

Atletico Madrid v Liverpool

Dortmund v PSG

Wednesday 19th February 2020

Atalanta v Valencia

Tottenham v RB Leipzig

Tuesday 25th February 2020

Chelsea v Bayern Munich

Napoli v Barcelona

Wednesday 26th February 2020

Lyon v Juventus

Actual Madrid v Man Metropolis

Spherical of 16 – Second leg

Tuesday 10th March 2020

RB Leipzig v Tottenham

Valencia v Atalanta

Wednesday 11th March 2020

PSG v Dortmund

Liverpool v Atletico Madrid

Tuesday 17th March 2020

Man Metropolis v Actual Madrid

Juventus v Lyon

Wednesday 18th March 2020

Barcelona v Napoli

Bayern Munich v Chelsea

Quarter-finals

Draw: Friday 20th March

First leg: 7/eighth April

Second leg: 14/15th April

Semi-finals

Draw: Friday 20th March

First leg: 28/29th April

Second leg: 5/sixth Could

Closing

Saturday 30th Could