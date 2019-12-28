Championship top scorers: Who will win the 2019/20 Golden Boot?

The Championship season is approaching Christmas with a recent batch of strikers becoming a member of the common faces within the hunt for private glory in addition to ‘three points for the team’.

Championship 2019/20 fixtures: Methods to watch each sport on TV and reside stream

The fantastic thing about the Championship lies in its unpredictability, with any variety of gamers within the hunt for the highest award – however who will triumph by Might?

HEARALPUBLICIST has rounded up the complete record of Championship prime scorers.

LAST UPDATED – 9:00am Friday 27th December 2019