Championship top scorers: Who will win the 2019/20 Golden Boot?

Championship prime scorers will battle all through the 2019/20 season for a shot at lifting the Golden Boot
The Championship season is approaching Christmas with a recent batch of strikers becoming a member of the common faces within the hunt for private glory in addition to ‘three points for the team’.
The fantastic thing about the Championship lies in its unpredictability, with any variety of gamers within the hunt for the highest award – however who will triumph by Might?
HEARALPUBLICIST has rounded up the complete record of Championship prime scorers.
LAST UPDATED – 9:00am Friday 27th December 2019
- Aleksandar Mitrovic (Fulham) 18 targets, 1 help
- Jarrod Bowen (Hull) 15 targets, 5 assists
- Ollie Watkins (Brentford) 15 targets, 2 assists
- Karlan Grant (Huddersfield) 12 targets, three assists
- Steven Fletcher (Sheffield Wednesday) 12 targets, 2 assists
- Lewis Grabban (Nottingham Forest) 12 targets, 1 help
- Patrick Bamford (Leeds) 10 targets, 2 assists
- Jed Wallace (Millwall) 9 targets, 6 assists
- Bryan Mbeumo (Brentford) 9 targets, four assists
- Eberechi Eze (QPR) 9 targets, four assists
