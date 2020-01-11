News WORLD

Championship top scorers: Who will win the 2019/20 Golden Boot?

January 11, 2020
Championship prime scorers will battle all through the 2019/20 season for a shot at lifting the Golden Boot

Fulham Aleksandar Mitrovic



The Championship season is approaching Christmas with a contemporary batch of strikers becoming a member of the common faces within the hunt for private glory in addition to ‘three points for the team’.

The great thing about the Championship lies in its unpredictability, with any variety of gamers within the hunt for the highest award – however who will triumph by Could?

HEARALPUBLICIST has rounded up the complete record of Championship prime scorers.

LAST UPDATED – 9:00am Thursday 2nd January 2020

  1. Aleksandar Mitrovic (Fulham) 18 objectives, 1 help
  2. Ollie Watkins (Brentford) 17 objectives, 2 assists
  3. Jarrod Bowen (Hull) 16 objectives, 6 assists
  4. Lewis Grabban (Nottingham Forest) 14 objectives, 1 help
  5. Karlan Grant (Huddersfield) 12 objectives, four assists
  6. Steven Fletcher (Sheffield Wednesday) 12 objectives, 2 assists
  7. Nakhi Wells (QPR) 11 objectives, three assists
  8. Eberechi Eze (QPR) 10 objectives, 6 assists
  9. Bryan Mbeumo (Brentford) 10 objectives, four assists
  10. Patrick Bamford (Leeds) 10 objectives, 2 assists
