Championship high scorers will battle all through the 2019/20 season for a shot at lifting the Golden Boot
The Championship season is approaching Christmas with a recent batch of strikers becoming a member of the common faces within the hunt for private glory in addition to ‘three points for the team’.
The great thing about the Championship lies in its unpredictability, with any variety of gamers within the hunt for the highest award – however who will triumph by Could?
HEARALPUBLICIST has rounded up the complete listing of Championship high scorers.
LAST UPDATED – 9:00am Tuesday 21st January 2020
- Ollie Watkins (Brentford) 18 targets, three assists
- Aleksandar Mitrovic (Fulham) 18 targets, 1 help
- Jarrod Bowen (Hull) 16 targets, 6 assists
- Lewis Grabban (Nottingham Forest) 14 targets, 1 help
- Nakhi Wells (QPR) 13 targets, three assists
- Karlan Grant (Huddersfield) 12 targets, four assists
- Steven Fletcher (Sheffield Wednesday) 12 targets, 2 assists
- Bryan Mbeumo (Brentford) 11 targets, four assists
- Eberechi Eze (QPR) 10 targets, 6 assists
- Andre Ayew (Swansea) 10 targets, four assists
