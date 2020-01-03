Championship TV fixtures 2019/20: Sky Sports listings for every match live on TV and online

The Championship is as soon as once more proving itself as one of many best soccer leagues on the earth.

Hundreds of thousands will flock to the Premier League as their default soccer repair, however the wildly unpredictable nature of second-tier soccer continues to attract in followers world wide.

Championship 2019/20 fixtures

Championship fixtures 2019/20

Broadcast data will probably be up to date all through the season.

Kick-off three:00pm except in any other case said. Televised matches in daring.

Thursday 2nd January

Derby v Barnsley (7:45pm) Sky Sports activities Foremost Occasion

Swansea v Charlton (7:45pm) Sky Sports activities Motion

Saturday 11th January

Brentford v QPR (12:30pm)

Barnsley v Huddersfield

Blackburn v Preston

Charlton v West Brom

Hull v Fulham

Leeds v Sheffield Wednesday

Luton v Birmingham

Middlesbrough v Derby

Studying v Nottingham Forest

Stoke v Millwall

Wigan v Bristol Metropolis

Sunday 12th January

Cardiff v Swansea (12:00pm)

Saturday 18th January

Birmingham v Cardiff

Bristol Metropolis v Barnsley

Derby v Hull

Fulham v Middlesbrough

Huddersfield v Brentford

Millwall v Studying

Nottingham Forest v Luton

Preston v Charlton

QPR v Leeds

Sheffield Wednesday v Blackburn

Swansea v Wigan

West Brom v Stoke

Saturday 25th January

Barnsley v Preston

Blackburn v QPR

Brentford v Nottingham Forest

Cardiff v West Brom

Charlton v Fulham

Hull v Huddersfield

Leeds v Millwall

Luton v Derby

Middlesbrough v Birmingham

Studying v Bristol Metropolis

Stoke v Swansea

Wigan v Sheffield Wednesday

Saturday 1st February

Birmingham v Nottingham Forest

Cardiff v Studying

Charlton v Barnsley

Derby v Stoke

Fulham v Huddersfield

Hull v Brentford

Leeds v Wigan

Middlesbrough v Blackburn

Preston v Swansea

QPR v Bristol Metropolis

Sheffield Wednesday v Millwall

West Brom v Luton

Saturday eighth February

Barnsley v Sheffield Wednesday

Blackburn v Fulham

Brentford v Middlesbrough

Bristol Metropolis v Birmingham

Huddersfield v QPR

Luton v Cardiff

Millwall v West Brom

Nottingham Forest v Leeds

Studying v Hull

Stoke v Charlton

Swansea v Derby

Wigan v Preston

Tuesday 11th February

Barnsley v Birmingham (7:45pm)

Blackburn v Hull (7:45pm)

Brentford v Leeds (7:45pm)

Nottingham Forest v Charlton (7:45pm)

Swansea v QPR (7:45pm)

Wigan v Middlesbrough (7:45pm)

Wednesday 12th February

Bristol Metropolis v Derby (7:45pm)

Huddersfield v Cardiff (7:45pm)

Luton v Sheffield Wednesday (7:45pm)

Millwall v Fulham (7:45pm)

Studying v West Brom (eight:00pm)

Stoke v Preston (eight:00pm)

Saturday 15th February

Birmingham v Brentford

Cardiff v Wigan

Charlton v Blackburn

Derby v Huddersfield

Fulham v Barnsley

Hull v Swansea

Leeds v Bristol Metropolis

Middlesbrough v Luton

Preston v Millwall

QPR v Stoke

Sheffield Wednesday v Studying

West Brom v Nottingham Forest

Saturday 22nd February

Barnsley v Middlesbrough

Birmingham v Sheffield Wednesday

Brentford v Blackburn

Bristol Metropolis v West Brom

Charlton v Luton

Derby v Fulham

Leeds v Studying

Nottingham Forest v QPR

Preston v Hull

Stoke v Cardiff

Swansea v Huddersfield

Wigan v Millwall

Tuesday 25th February

Cardiff v Nottingham Forest (7:45pm)

Fulham v Swansea (7:45pm)

Huddersfield v Bristol Metropolis (7:45pm)

Luton v Brentford (7:45pm)

QPR v Derby (7:45pm)

West Brom v Preston (eight:00pm)

Wednesday 26th February

Blackburn v Stoke (7:45pm)

Hull v Barnsley (7:45pm)

Middlesbrough v Leeds (7:45pm)

Millwall v Birmingham (7:45pm)

Studying v Wigan (7:45pm)

Sheffield Wednesday v Charlton (7:45pm)

Studying v Wigan (eight:00pm)

Saturday 29th February

Blackburn v Swansea

Cardiff v Brentford

Fulham v Preston

Huddersfield v Charlton

Hull v Leeds

Luton v Stoke

Middlesbrough v Nottingham Forest

Millwall v Bristol Metropolis

QPR v Birmingham

Studying v Barnsley

Sheffield Wednesday v Derby

West Brom v Wigan

Barnsley v Cardiff

Saturday seventh March

Birmingham v Studying

Brentford v Sheffield Wednesday

Bristol Metropolis v Fulham

Charlton v Middlesbrough

Derby v Blackburn

Leeds v Huddersfield

Nottingham Forest v Millwall

Preston v QPR

Stoke v Hull

Swansea v West Brom

Wigan v Luton

Saturday 14th March

Blackburn v Bristol Metropolis

Cardiff v Leeds

Fulham v Brentford

Huddersfield v Wigan

Hull v Charlton

Luton v Preston

Middlesbrough v Swansea

Millwall v Derby

QPR v Barnsley

Studying v Stoke

Sheffield Wednesday v Nottingham Forest

West Brom v Birmingham

Tuesday 17th March

Barnsley v Millwall (7:45pm)

Brentford v West Brom (7:45pm)

Bristol Metropolis v Sheffield Wednesday (7:45pm)

Charlton v QPR (7:45pm)

Derby v Studying (7:45pm)

Preston v Cardiff (7:45pm)

Wednesday 18th March

Birmingham v Hull (7:45pm)

Leeds v Fulham (7:45pm)

Nottingham Forest v Huddersfield (7:45pm)

Swansea v Luton (7:45pm)

Wigan v Blackburn (7:45pm)

Stoke v Middlesbrough (eight:00pm)

Saturday 21st March

Barnsley v Blackburn

Birmingham v Huddersfield

Cardiff v Charlton

Hull v Middlesbrough

Leeds v Luton

Millwall v Swansea

Nottingham Forest v Bristol Metropolis

Preston v Derby

QPR v Fulham

Studying v Brentford

Sheffield Wednesday v West Brom

Wigan v Stoke

Saturday 4th April

Blackburn v Leeds

Brentford v Wigan

Bristol Metropolis v Cardiff

Charlton v Millwall

Derby v Nottingham Forest

Fulham v Birmingham

Huddersfield v Preston

Luton v Studying

Middlesbrough v QPR

Stoke v Barnsley

Swansea v Sheffield Wednesday

West Brom v Hull

Friday 10th April – Good Friday

Birmingham v Swansea

Brentford v Charlton

Bristol Metropolis v Hull

Cardiff v Blackburn

Leeds v Stoke

Luton v Barnsley

Millwall v Middlesbrough

Nottingham Forest v Fulham

Studying v Huddersfield

Sheffield Wednesday v Preston

West Brom v Derby

Wigan v QPR

Monday 13th April – Easter Monday

Barnsley v Wigan

Blackburn v West Brom

Charlton v Studying

Derby v Brentford

Fulham v Cardiff

Huddersfield v Luton

Hull v Millwall

Middlesbrough v Bristol Metropolis

Preston v Nottingham Forest

QPR v Sheffield Wednesday

Stoke v Birmingham

Swansea v Leeds

Saturday 18th April

Birmingham v Charlton

Brentford v Preston

Bristol Metropolis v Stoke

Cardiff v Derby

Leeds v Barnsley

Luton v QPR

Millwall v Blackburn

Nottingham Forest v Swansea

Studying v Middlesbrough

Sheffield Wednesday v Huddersfield

West Brom v Fulham

Wigan v Hull

Barnsley v Nottingham Forest

Saturday 25th April

Blackburn v Studying

Charlton v Wigan

Derby v Leeds

Fulham v Sheffield Wednesday

Huddersfield v West Brom

Hull v Luton

Middlesbrough v Cardiff

Preston v Birmingham

QPR v Millwall

Stoke v Brentford

Swansea v Bristol Metropolis

Saturday 2nd Might

Birmingham v Derby (12:30pm)

Brentford v Barnsley (12:30pm)

Bristol Metropolis v Preston (12:30pm)

Cardiff v Hull (12:30pm)

Leeds v Charlton (12:30pm)

Luton v Blackburn (12:30pm)

Millwall v Huddersfield (12:30pm)

Nottingham Forest v Stoke (12:30pm)

Studying v Swansea (12:30pm)

Sheffield Wednesday v Middlesbrough (12:30pm)

West Brom v QPR (12:30pm)

Wigan v Fulham (12:30pm)

Championship play-offs on TV in 2019/20

Monday 25th Might

Championship play-off remaining