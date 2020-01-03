Championship TV fixtures 2019/20: Sky Sports listings for every match live on TV and online

The Championship is as soon as once more proving itself as one of many best soccer leagues on the earth.
Hundreds of thousands will flock to the Premier League as their default soccer repair, however the wildly unpredictable nature of second-tier soccer continues to attract in followers world wide.
Championship fixtures 2019/20
Broadcast data will probably be up to date all through the season.
Kick-off three:00pm except in any other case said. Televised matches in daring.
Thursday 2nd January
Derby v Barnsley (7:45pm) Sky Sports activities Foremost Occasion
Swansea v Charlton (7:45pm) Sky Sports activities Motion
Saturday 11th January
Brentford v QPR (12:30pm)
Barnsley v Huddersfield
Blackburn v Preston
Charlton v West Brom
Hull v Fulham
Leeds v Sheffield Wednesday
Luton v Birmingham
Middlesbrough v Derby
Studying v Nottingham Forest
Stoke v Millwall
Wigan v Bristol Metropolis
Sunday 12th January
Cardiff v Swansea (12:00pm)
Saturday 18th January
Birmingham v Cardiff
Bristol Metropolis v Barnsley
Derby v Hull
Fulham v Middlesbrough
Huddersfield v Brentford
Millwall v Studying
Nottingham Forest v Luton
Preston v Charlton
QPR v Leeds
Sheffield Wednesday v Blackburn
Swansea v Wigan
West Brom v Stoke
Saturday 25th January
Barnsley v Preston
Blackburn v QPR
Brentford v Nottingham Forest
Cardiff v West Brom
Charlton v Fulham
Hull v Huddersfield
Leeds v Millwall
Luton v Derby
Middlesbrough v Birmingham
Studying v Bristol Metropolis
Stoke v Swansea
Wigan v Sheffield Wednesday
Saturday 1st February
Birmingham v Nottingham Forest
Cardiff v Studying
Charlton v Barnsley
Derby v Stoke
Fulham v Huddersfield
Hull v Brentford
Leeds v Wigan
Middlesbrough v Blackburn
Preston v Swansea
QPR v Bristol Metropolis
Sheffield Wednesday v Millwall
West Brom v Luton
Saturday eighth February
Barnsley v Sheffield Wednesday
Blackburn v Fulham
Brentford v Middlesbrough
Bristol Metropolis v Birmingham
Huddersfield v QPR
Luton v Cardiff
Millwall v West Brom
Nottingham Forest v Leeds
Studying v Hull
Stoke v Charlton
Swansea v Derby
Wigan v Preston
Tuesday 11th February
Barnsley v Birmingham (7:45pm)
Blackburn v Hull (7:45pm)
Brentford v Leeds (7:45pm)
Nottingham Forest v Charlton (7:45pm)
Swansea v QPR (7:45pm)
Wigan v Middlesbrough (7:45pm)
Wednesday 12th February
Bristol Metropolis v Derby (7:45pm)
Huddersfield v Cardiff (7:45pm)
Luton v Sheffield Wednesday (7:45pm)
Millwall v Fulham (7:45pm)
Studying v West Brom (eight:00pm)
Stoke v Preston (eight:00pm)
Saturday 15th February
Birmingham v Brentford
Cardiff v Wigan
Charlton v Blackburn
Derby v Huddersfield
Fulham v Barnsley
Hull v Swansea
Leeds v Bristol Metropolis
Middlesbrough v Luton
Preston v Millwall
QPR v Stoke
Sheffield Wednesday v Studying
West Brom v Nottingham Forest
Saturday 22nd February
Barnsley v Middlesbrough
Birmingham v Sheffield Wednesday
Brentford v Blackburn
Bristol Metropolis v West Brom
Charlton v Luton
Derby v Fulham
Leeds v Studying
Nottingham Forest v QPR
Preston v Hull
Stoke v Cardiff
Swansea v Huddersfield
Wigan v Millwall
Tuesday 25th February
Cardiff v Nottingham Forest (7:45pm)
Fulham v Swansea (7:45pm)
Huddersfield v Bristol Metropolis (7:45pm)
Luton v Brentford (7:45pm)
QPR v Derby (7:45pm)
West Brom v Preston (eight:00pm)
Wednesday 26th February
Blackburn v Stoke (7:45pm)
Hull v Barnsley (7:45pm)
Middlesbrough v Leeds (7:45pm)
Millwall v Birmingham (7:45pm)
Studying v Wigan (7:45pm)
Sheffield Wednesday v Charlton (7:45pm)
Studying v Wigan (eight:00pm)
Saturday 29th February
Blackburn v Swansea
Cardiff v Brentford
Fulham v Preston
Huddersfield v Charlton
Hull v Leeds
Luton v Stoke
Middlesbrough v Nottingham Forest
Millwall v Bristol Metropolis
QPR v Birmingham
Studying v Barnsley
Sheffield Wednesday v Derby
West Brom v Wigan
Barnsley v Cardiff
Saturday seventh March
Birmingham v Studying
Brentford v Sheffield Wednesday
Bristol Metropolis v Fulham
Charlton v Middlesbrough
Derby v Blackburn
Leeds v Huddersfield
Nottingham Forest v Millwall
Preston v QPR
Stoke v Hull
Swansea v West Brom
Wigan v Luton
Saturday 14th March
Blackburn v Bristol Metropolis
Cardiff v Leeds
Fulham v Brentford
Huddersfield v Wigan
Hull v Charlton
Luton v Preston
Middlesbrough v Swansea
Millwall v Derby
QPR v Barnsley
Studying v Stoke
Sheffield Wednesday v Nottingham Forest
West Brom v Birmingham
Tuesday 17th March
Barnsley v Millwall (7:45pm)
Brentford v West Brom (7:45pm)
Bristol Metropolis v Sheffield Wednesday (7:45pm)
Charlton v QPR (7:45pm)
Derby v Studying (7:45pm)
Preston v Cardiff (7:45pm)
Wednesday 18th March
Birmingham v Hull (7:45pm)
Leeds v Fulham (7:45pm)
Nottingham Forest v Huddersfield (7:45pm)
Swansea v Luton (7:45pm)
Wigan v Blackburn (7:45pm)
Stoke v Middlesbrough (eight:00pm)
Saturday 21st March
Barnsley v Blackburn
Birmingham v Huddersfield
Cardiff v Charlton
Hull v Middlesbrough
Leeds v Luton
Millwall v Swansea
Nottingham Forest v Bristol Metropolis
Preston v Derby
QPR v Fulham
Studying v Brentford
Sheffield Wednesday v West Brom
Wigan v Stoke
Saturday 4th April
Blackburn v Leeds
Brentford v Wigan
Bristol Metropolis v Cardiff
Charlton v Millwall
Derby v Nottingham Forest
Fulham v Birmingham
Huddersfield v Preston
Luton v Studying
Middlesbrough v QPR
Stoke v Barnsley
Swansea v Sheffield Wednesday
West Brom v Hull
Friday 10th April – Good Friday
Birmingham v Swansea
Brentford v Charlton
Bristol Metropolis v Hull
Cardiff v Blackburn
Leeds v Stoke
Luton v Barnsley
Millwall v Middlesbrough
Nottingham Forest v Fulham
Studying v Huddersfield
Sheffield Wednesday v Preston
West Brom v Derby
Wigan v QPR
Monday 13th April – Easter Monday
Barnsley v Wigan
Blackburn v West Brom
Charlton v Studying
Derby v Brentford
Fulham v Cardiff
Huddersfield v Luton
Hull v Millwall
Middlesbrough v Bristol Metropolis
Preston v Nottingham Forest
QPR v Sheffield Wednesday
Stoke v Birmingham
Swansea v Leeds
Saturday 18th April
Birmingham v Charlton
Brentford v Preston
Bristol Metropolis v Stoke
Cardiff v Derby
Leeds v Barnsley
Luton v QPR
Millwall v Blackburn
Nottingham Forest v Swansea
Studying v Middlesbrough
Sheffield Wednesday v Huddersfield
West Brom v Fulham
Wigan v Hull
Barnsley v Nottingham Forest
Saturday 25th April
Blackburn v Studying
Charlton v Wigan
Derby v Leeds
Fulham v Sheffield Wednesday
Huddersfield v West Brom
Hull v Luton
Middlesbrough v Cardiff
Preston v Birmingham
QPR v Millwall
Stoke v Brentford
Swansea v Bristol Metropolis
Saturday 2nd Might
Birmingham v Derby (12:30pm)
Brentford v Barnsley (12:30pm)
Bristol Metropolis v Preston (12:30pm)
Cardiff v Hull (12:30pm)
Leeds v Charlton (12:30pm)
Luton v Blackburn (12:30pm)
Millwall v Huddersfield (12:30pm)
Nottingham Forest v Stoke (12:30pm)
Studying v Swansea (12:30pm)
Sheffield Wednesday v Middlesbrough (12:30pm)
West Brom v QPR (12:30pm)
Wigan v Fulham (12:30pm)
Championship play-offs on TV in 2019/20
Monday 25th Might
Championship play-off remaining
