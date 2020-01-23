Championship TV fixtures 2019/20: Sky Sports listings for every match live on TV and online

The Championship is as soon as once more proving itself as one of many biggest soccer leagues on the earth.
Tens of millions will flock to the Premier League as their default soccer repair, however the wildly unpredictable nature of second-tier soccer continues to attract in followers all over the world.
Sky Sports activities will air Championship video games all through the season, and we’ll maintain you recent with each televised match as they’re introduced.
HEARALPUBLICIST has rounded up the total record of Championship 2019/20 fixtures – plus full Sky Sports activities listings and schedules in addition to hyperlinks to our thrilling match previews and rating predictions.
- Championship prime scorers 2019/20: Newest Golden Boot race standings
Tips on how to watch Championship 2019/20 video games on TV and on-line
Sky Sports activities subscribers can entry a variety of channels – plus the Sky Go app – stuffed with dwell sport together with Championship video games all through the season.
Sky clients can add the Soccer and Premier League channels for simply £18 per 30 days or add the whole sports activities package deal to their deal for simply £23 per 30 days.
- Discover out extra about the perfect Sky packages
In the event you don’t have Sky, you possibly can watch all of the motion by way of NOW TV with a Sky Sports activities day cross for £9.99, a week cross for £14.99 or a month cross for £33.99, all without having a contract.
Championship fixtures 2019/20
Broadcast info shall be up to date all through the season.
Kick-off three:00pm until in any other case acknowledged. Televised matches in daring.
Tuesday 21st January
Barnsley v Preston (7:45pm)
Middlesbrough v Birmingham (7:45pm)
Wednesday 22nd January
Charlton v Fulham (7:45pm)
Nottingham Forest v Studying (7:45pm)
Saturday 25th January
Studying v Bristol Metropolis
Stoke v Swansea
Tuesday 28th January
Blackburn v QPR
Brentford v Nottingham Forest
Cardiff v West Brom
Hull v Huddersfield
Leeds v Millwall
Luton v Derby
Wigan v Sheffield Wednesday
Friday 31st January
Cardiff v Studying (7:45pm)
Derby v Stoke (7:45pm) Sky Sports activities / NOW TV
Saturday 1st February
Hull v Brentford (12:30pm) Sky Sports activities / NOW TV
Birmingham v Nottingham Forest
Charlton v Barnsley
Fulham v Huddersfield
Leeds v Wigan
Middlesbrough v Blackburn
Preston v Swansea
QPR v Bristol Metropolis
Sheffield Wednesday v Millwall
West Brom v Luton
Friday seventh February
Bristol Metropolis v Birmingham (7:45pm) Sky Sports activities / NOW TV
Saturday eighth February
Wigan v Preston (12:30pm) Sky Sports activities / NOW TV
Barnsley v Sheffield Wednesday
Blackburn v Fulham
Brentford v Middlesbrough
Huddersfield v QPR
Luton v Cardiff
Millwall v West Brom
Studying v Hull
Stoke v Charlton
Swansea v Derby
Nottingham Forest v Leeds (5:30pm) Sky Sports activities / NOW TV
Sunday ninth February
Millwall v West Brom (1:30pm) Sky Sports activities / NOW TV
Tuesday 11th February
Barnsley v Birmingham (7:45pm) Sky Sports activities
Blackburn v Hull (7:45pm) Sky Sports activities
Brentford v Leeds (7:45pm) Sky Sports activities
Nottingham Forest v Charlton (7:45pm) Sky Sports activities
Swansea v QPR (7:45pm) Sky Sports activities / NOW TV
Wigan v Middlesbrough (7:45pm) Sky Sports activities
Wednesday 12th February
Bristol Metropolis v Derby (7:45pm) Sky Sports activities / NOW TV
Huddersfield v Cardiff (7:45pm) Sky Sports activities
Luton v Sheffield Wednesday (7:45pm) Sky Sports activities
Millwall v Fulham (7:45pm) Sky Sports activities / NOW TV
Studying v West Brom (eight:00pm) Sky Sports activities
Stoke v Preston (eight:00pm) Sky Sports activities
Friday 14th February
Hull v Swansea (7:45pm) Sky Sports activities / NOW TV
Saturday 15th February
West Brom v Nottingham Forest (12:30pm) Sky Sports activities / NOW TV
Birmingham v Brentford
Cardiff v Wigan
Charlton v Blackburn
Derby v Huddersfield
Fulham v Barnsley
Leeds v Bristol Metropolis
Middlesbrough v Luton
Preston v Millwall
QPR v Stoke
Sheffield Wednesday v Studying
Friday 21st February
Derby v Fulham (7:45pm) Sky Sports activities / NOW TV
Saturday 22nd February
Brentford v Blackburn (12:30pm) Sky Sports activities / NOW TV
Barnsley v Middlesbrough
Birmingham v Sheffield Wednesday
Bristol Metropolis v West Brom
Charlton v Luton
Leeds v Studying
Nottingham Forest v QPR
Preston v Hull
Stoke v Cardiff
Swansea v Huddersfield
Wigan v Millwall
Tuesday 25th February
Cardiff v Nottingham Forest (7:45pm) Sky Sports activities / NOW TV
Fulham v Swansea (7:45pm)
Huddersfield v Bristol Metropolis (7:45pm)
Luton v Brentford (7:45pm)
QPR v Derby (7:45pm)
West Brom v Preston (eight:00pm)
Wednesday 26th February
Blackburn v Stoke (7:45pm)
Hull v Barnsley (7:45pm)
Middlesbrough v Leeds (7:45pm) Sky Sports activities / NOW TV
Millwall v Birmingham (7:45pm) Sky Sports activities / NOW TV
Studying v Wigan (7:45pm)
Sheffield Wednesday v Charlton (7:45pm)
Studying v Wigan (eight:00pm)
Saturday 29th February
Hull v Leeds (12:30pm) Sky Sports activities / NOW TV
Blackburn v Swansea
Cardiff v Brentford
Fulham v Preston
Huddersfield v Charlton
Luton v Stoke
Millwall v Bristol Metropolis
QPR v Birmingham
Studying v Barnsley
Sheffield Wednesday v Derby
West Brom v Wigan
Barnsley v Cardiff
Monday 2nd March
Middlesbrough v Nottingham Forest (7:45pm) Sky Sports activities / NOW TV
Saturday seventh March
Birmingham v Studying
Brentford v Sheffield Wednesday
Bristol Metropolis v Fulham
Charlton v Middlesbrough
Derby v Blackburn
Leeds v Huddersfield
Nottingham Forest v Millwall
Preston v QPR
Stoke v Hull
Swansea v West Brom
Wigan v Luton
Saturday 14th March
Blackburn v Bristol Metropolis
Cardiff v Leeds
Fulham v Brentford
Huddersfield v Wigan
Hull v Charlton
Luton v Preston
Middlesbrough v Swansea
Millwall v Derby
QPR v Barnsley
Studying v Stoke
Sheffield Wednesday v Nottingham Forest
West Brom v Birmingham
Tuesday 17th March
Barnsley v Millwall (7:45pm)
Brentford v West Brom (7:45pm)
Bristol Metropolis v Sheffield Wednesday (7:45pm)
Charlton v QPR (7:45pm)
Derby v Studying (7:45pm)
Preston v Cardiff (7:45pm)
Wednesday 18th March
Birmingham v Hull (7:45pm)
Leeds v Fulham (7:45pm)
Nottingham Forest v Huddersfield (7:45pm)
Swansea v Luton (7:45pm)
Wigan v Blackburn (7:45pm)
Stoke v Middlesbrough (eight:00pm)
Saturday 21st March
Barnsley v Blackburn
Birmingham v Huddersfield
Cardiff v Charlton
Hull v Middlesbrough
Leeds v Luton
Millwall v Swansea
Nottingham Forest v Bristol Metropolis
Preston v Derby
QPR v Fulham
Studying v Brentford
Sheffield Wednesday v West Brom
Wigan v Stoke
Saturday 4th April
Blackburn v Leeds
Brentford v Wigan
Bristol Metropolis v Cardiff
Charlton v Millwall
Derby v Nottingham Forest
Fulham v Birmingham
Huddersfield v Preston
Luton v Studying
Middlesbrough v QPR
Stoke v Barnsley
Swansea v Sheffield Wednesday
West Brom v Hull
Friday 10th April – Good Friday
Birmingham v Swansea
Brentford v Charlton
Bristol Metropolis v Hull
Cardiff v Blackburn
Leeds v Stoke
Luton v Barnsley
Millwall v Middlesbrough
Nottingham Forest v Fulham
Studying v Huddersfield
Sheffield Wednesday v Preston
West Brom v Derby
Wigan v QPR
Monday 13th April – Easter Monday
Barnsley v Wigan
Blackburn v West Brom
Charlton v Studying
Derby v Brentford
Fulham v Cardiff
Huddersfield v Luton
Hull v Millwall
Middlesbrough v Bristol Metropolis
Preston v Nottingham Forest
QPR v Sheffield Wednesday
Stoke v Birmingham
Swansea v Leeds
Saturday 18th April
Birmingham v Charlton
Brentford v Preston
Bristol Metropolis v Stoke
Cardiff v Derby
Leeds v Barnsley
Luton v QPR
Millwall v Blackburn
Nottingham Forest v Swansea
Studying v Middlesbrough
Sheffield Wednesday v Huddersfield
West Brom v Fulham
Wigan v Hull
Barnsley v Nottingham Forest
Saturday 25th April
Blackburn v Studying
Charlton v Wigan
Derby v Leeds
Fulham v Sheffield Wednesday
Huddersfield v West Brom
Hull v Luton
Middlesbrough v Cardiff
Preston v Birmingham
QPR v Millwall
Stoke v Brentford
Swansea v Bristol Metropolis
Saturday 2nd Might
Birmingham v Derby (12:30pm)
Brentford v Barnsley (12:30pm)
Bristol Metropolis v Preston (12:30pm)
Cardiff v Hull (12:30pm)
Leeds v Charlton (12:30pm)
Luton v Blackburn (12:30pm)
Millwall v Huddersfield (12:30pm)
Nottingham Forest v Stoke (12:30pm)
Studying v Swansea (12:30pm)
Sheffield Wednesday v Middlesbrough (12:30pm)
West Brom v QPR (12:30pm)
Wigan v Fulham (12:30pm)
Championship play-offs on TV in 2019/20
Monday 25th Might
Championship play-off remaining
Add Comment