Chance to win 35 lakh rupees, just have to overcome this lack of feature phone

Fast gross sales and elevated utilization of smartphones in India additionally boosted digital cash transactions is. With the assistance of smartphones, folks simply transact cash. However in line with a report, about 50 crore folks within the nation are utilizing characteristic telephones. Digital fee from a characteristic telephone just isn’t straightforward. Based on a report, each month a transaction of 100 crores is completed by UPI (United Cost Interface). However a lot of the transactions occur by smartphones. The Nationwide Funds Company of India (NCPI) claims that by dialing 99 # from a characteristic telephone, little or no (round Rs 5 lakh) cash is traded. NPCI has partnered with CIIE.CO, Invoice Gates and Melinda Gates Basis to facilitate digital transactions by characteristic telephones by UPI.

For this, a contest has been organized known as 'Grand Problem Funds Utilizing Function Telephones'. The competitors is to create a digital fee system for characteristic telephones. The creator of this technique will get a reward of as much as 35 lakhs. The final date to use for this competitors is 12 January 2020. The winner will probably be introduced on 14 March 2020.

Three winners will probably be chosen. The primary prize 50 is thousand i.e. 35, 84, 275, Rs. 21, 50, 565 Rupees and third 14, 33, 2020 Is of Rs.

CIIE.CO and NCPI collectively will shortlist the winners. The answer that the contestants recommend will probably be examined on 4 parameters. Straightforward use, enhancing the transaction expertise, safety features and computerized answer to any issues within the transaction.

To use and for extra data, you possibly can go to grand-challenge.ciie.co.