Chancellor ‘considers giving Flybe £100 million tax let off until 2023’

Chancellor Sajid Javid will talk about a Flybe rescue cope with the enterprise and transport secretaries on Tuesday to postpone a £100 million tax fee till 2023, insiders have revealed.

The airline was getting ready to collapse final night time as bosses pleaded with ministers to defer its multi-million-pound air passenger obligation invoice.

Simply 4 months after the demise of Thomas Prepare dinner, the uncertainty has thrown the journey plans of tens of hundreds of passengers into chaos, and the way forward for 2,400 jobs into doubt.

In keeping with Sky Information, Mr Javid will maintain talks with Andrea Leadsom and Grant Shapps to set phrases for the proposed bailout.

Flybe’s backers – together with Sir Richard Branson’s Virgin Atlantic, Stobart Group and a hedge fund, are attempting to influence Whitehall officers to delay air passenger obligation funds whereas it runs in need of money throughout the quiet winter months.

The Join Airways consortium, which rescued Flybe from going underneath lower than a 12 months in the past, promised to pump £100 million into the service to assist safe its long-term future.

However, based on Sky Information, Southend airport proprietor Stobart and fellow investor Cyrus Capital Companions have expressed reservations about investing a lot cash within the airline over the approaching years.

The airline, which flew greater than eight.6 million passengers final 12 months, may collapse into administration as early as at this time until the Authorities agrees to defer the tax invoice.

The collapse would put the roles of hundreds of Flybe employees in danger, many in key northern constituencies together with Manchester, Liverpool and Newcastle.

However unions warned it will threaten one other 1,400 jobs within the provide chain, together with baggage handlers at regional airports.

The Exeter-based airline mentioned it will not touch upon ‘hearsay and hypothesis’, and continued to promote tickets in its January sale. The Authorities additionally refused to remark.

Most Flybe passengers are understood to not be protected by the Atol journey trade compensation scheme, as a result of they didn’t e book their flights as a part of a package deal vacation.

This implies these stranded overseas may very well be compelled to e book different transport and won’t essentially be lined for any losses.

They must search compensation from their bank card supplier or insurance coverage firm.

Rory Boland, journey editor, at client group Which? mentioned: ‘The hypothesis that Flybe is perhaps the following airline to go underneath can be an enormous concern for its prospects and for many who usually use airports the place the airline is the primary service.

‘Whereas flights can be going forward as regular in the meanwhile, it is a stark reminder for passengers to make sure they’ve protections reminiscent of airline failure insurance coverage and to e book flights with a bank card to allow them to reclaim the associated fee with their card issuer ought to an airline go bust.’

Union bosses complained that members have been being stored at midnight. Brian Strutton, common secretary of pilots’ union Balpa, mentioned: ‘I’m appalled that when once more the way forward for a significant UK airline and a whole bunch of jobs is being mentioned in secret with no enter from workers or their representatives.’

Nadine Houghton, GMB nationwide officer, mentioned: ‘If Flybe goes stomach up, it will not simply be direct workers in danger however 1,400 provide chain jobs as properly. Our financial system is tanking. The very last thing we want is an airline to go underneath – particularly one which offers a significant public service in some elements of the nation.’

In a leaked memo to Flybe employees, Mark Anderson – the chief govt of the Join Airways consortium – urged them to ‘stay targeted’ and to not have interaction in ‘unhelpful and unproductive hypothesis’.