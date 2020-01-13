‘Chanda Kochhar Should Pay Back Bonuses’: ICICI Bank To High Court

New Delhi:

ICICI Financial institution has filed a petition within the Bombay Excessive Courtroom searching for restoration of bonuses given to former Managing Director and CEO Chanda Kochhar, who had been sacked final 12 months months after she stepped down from the publish, information company PTI reported.

Ms Kochhar had challenged the “termination” of her employment by the nation’s second largest non-public financial institution, which had blocked her remuneration over allegations that she had granted “out-of-turn” loans price Rs three,250 crore to Videocon Group, offering advantages to her husband Deepak Kochhar.

“ICICI has filed a suit seeking recovery of amounts towards the claw back of bonuses given to the petitioner (Ms Kochhar) from April 2006 to March 2018 pursuant to the termination of the petitioner’s services,” the financial institution mentioned in an affidavit to the courtroom.

Below the claw again provision, incentive-based pay is taken again from an worker over misconduct or declining income.

“On December eight, 2016, Kochhar executed a claw again settlement with the financial institution pursuant to which ICICI is entitled to a return of the beforehand paid variable pay or deferred variable pay from the petitioner within the occasion of a dedication of a gross negligence or an integrity breach by Kochhar.

“The petitioner’s conduct has precipitated substantial embarrassment to the financial institution and all of the stake-holders, and has led to irreparable reputational loss to the financial institution,” it mentioned, including she had violated the financial institution’s code of conduct and ethics.

“The petitioner (Kochhar) intentionally dedicated violation with a malafide intent to acquire unlawful advantages,” it added.

The probe company had registered a felony case underneath the Prevention of Cash Laundering Act (PMLA) early final 12 months in opposition to Chanda Kochhar, her husband and Venugopal Dhoot of the Videocon Group to probe alleged irregularities and corrupt practices within the sanctioning of Rs 1,875 crore in loans by ICICI Financial institution.

It is usually probing a minimum of two different cases of loans given by ICICI Financial institution (throughout Ms Kochhar’s tenure) to Gujarat-based pharmaceutical agency Sterling Biotech and to Bhushan Metal Group; each these are additionally being probed on alleged cash laundering costs.

The company final week quickly hooked up Rs 78 crore price of properties belonging to Ms Kochhar as a part of its investigation. The provisionally hooked up properties embody her Mumbai house and people belonging to an organization owned by her husband, Deepak Kochhar.

With inputs from PTI