Chandan Achar eliminated from Bigg Boss Kannada: Here is how audience reacts to his eviction

Chandan Achar’s elimination in Bigg Boss Kannada 7 has taken the viewers by a shock. The truth is, it has come as a serious shock to his followers, who had been anticipating him to achieve the finale and hoping that he would carry the trophy this season.

Chandan Achar is the 12th contestant to enter Bigg Boss Kannada 7 home.

The viewers had been predicting one amongst Priyanka, Deepika Das and Harish Raj’s eviction within the 14th weekend they usually had not seen Chandan Achar’s elimination coming in any respect. He was getting help from a big part of viewers after he was repeatedly focused by the inmates because the present kicked off.

The followers of Chandan Achar has slammed Colours Kannada over his eviction and known as Bigg Boss Kannada 7 a “fake show.” Many are of the view that he’s despatched to make sure that it is favorite contestant doesn’t have a powerful competitor within the finale. Nonetheless, there are additionally individuals, who has welcomed his eviction:

Take a look at how the viewers’s reacted to Chandan Achar’s eviction:

Prasad: I favored Chandan in #BBK7 not coz he is gifted/good trying/sporty and many others.

He was a complete misfit, socially awkward, combating his personal delight n doubts. Wanting however not figuring out how one can make associates Which is 90% of US If .5 % the viewers noticed him of their mirror.. HE WON #BiggBosskannada

SwalpaMyTalk: After 12/13 nominations Chandan lastly bid farewell. By no means understood the chap fully. Very disciplined and by no means minced his phrases when requested his opinions and largely saved to himself. Sufferer of self creation. Appeared like a devoted artist want him properly. #BBK7

Maaya : Why colours kanada or who updating feedback in voot for the episodes are so partial in the direction of chandan? Ur feedback at all times help deepika and towards Kishan and chandan.. evrybody will get eradicated why feedback lik CA misplaced luck? Thus far he received votes proper disgrace on you #bbk7

Sudeep is that this cooking is a giant difficulty ? If evrybody has difficulty why cnt thy cook dinner? Thus far chandan cooked properly did You or different cont appreciated? Thy know solely to eat and grievance cnt cook dinner ‍♀️‍♀️#bbk7 ur questions attempt good had been silly and partial in the direction of deepika and towards chandan

TheBeatler: #BBK7 By no means thought I might really feel unhappy when #Chandan would depart the home.He understands individuals.Respect elevated ten occasions listening to what he spoke about #Shine.You had been wonderful on the http://present.You confirmed us how wonderful it’s to be comfy in our personal firm. #Respect

Naveen: #BBK7 Chandan has a great deal of love for Bhoomi anusuthe..

Had he shared nice comrade with bhoomi … it could have enjoyable to see that aspect of Chandan, as he has sister in actual life. Chandan shouldn’t be a successful materials however for positive high 5 finalist candidate. Robust luck.

Sindhu Sreedhar: Chandan was essentially the most deserving contestant in BB home. BB nijwada aata aagididre Harish Raj avrna kalsbekittu. Chandan Achar avru neerwagi aata aadi iddaddanna idda haage heltidru . Yav season kuda truthful choice togondu deserving contestant na gelse illa. However on stage chandan achar shine purest soul.

HONEST GIRL❤: #BiggBossKannada7 #BBK7

Very good level by #Kishen As a viewer I dont wish to see #Chandan in repeat

Solely complaining, cribbing

Even #Chandana and #Bhumi too

Anamika Bhat: #BBK7 #Chandan might need been irritating at most occasions..however he appears to be essentially the most affected person particular person(nominated all weeks)! Hope his immense ardour for theater arts will get him to greater locations in future!

clean.: By eliminating Chandan Achar, you may have proved how faux your Bigg Boss present is. He had the very best fan following amongst all contestants! There isn’t a means he may’ve received eradicated this week. I am not watching your channel from at the moment. #BBK7 #BiggBossKannada

Shravanthi TR: Wow wt a gorgeous edit vijay prakash avr vioce chandan avr VT ge good haagi match agthitthu….. Kishan and chandan each are deserving contestants have to achieve the finale however unhealthy luck all one of the best in your future guys…… Bucket chanel bucket galige jaasthi bucket idyodu advert yelrigu gotthirode bidi

Suma Shree: Really priyanka ought to exit……this isn’t truthful to remove robust and good contestent each kishan and chand performed very properly…. However priyanka did nothing heartly say this week solely her efficiency higher aside from nothing however y this present her saved I do not completely fakee…

Suma Nagarajan: Each time this occurs in bigg boss home real particular person is distributed out from the home and strategic persons are inside. U performed your sport truthfully Chandan no regrets you’ll have a shiny future exterior

bengaluruboy48: #[email protected] it is a severe query on the transparency of #BiggBossKannada7 How is #HarishRaj and #kishen worse

[email protected]: CA received so many possibilities and by no means took initiative to entertain and had identical so known as technique from day one. Considering doing family work and never having abdomen to place further effort to win duties. So whether or not he went now or after DD or PS, how does it matter ? He needed to go #BBK7