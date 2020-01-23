Chandigarh Woman, 2 Children Found Dead With Throats Slit, Husband Hurt

Police stated they’d scan the CCTV cameras put in in close by areas

Chandigarh:

A 45-year-old girl, her daughter and son had been discovered murdered with their throats slit at their house in Chandigarh’s Manimajra city, police stated on Thursday.

Our bodies of Sarita, her daughter Sanchi (21) and son Arjun (16) had been discovered mendacity in a pool of blood at their house in Trendy Housing Complicated right here, they stated.

Chandigarh Senior Superintendent of Police Nilambari Jagadale stated it seems that a sharp-edged weapon was used to kill the three.

“It is a clear case of a triple murder,” Jagadale stated.

Police stated Sarita’s husband Sanjay Arora was additionally critically injured and was admitted to an area hospital.

He would even be questioned in reference to the incident, they stated.

Police stated they’d scan the CCTV cameras put in in close by areas of the complicated.

A forensic staff additionally visited the spot to gather samples, police stated, including probe into the matter was underway.