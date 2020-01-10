Chandra Grahan Today: Where To Watch Lunar Eclipse Live Stream

Chandra Grahan In the present day: The lunar eclipse will make approach for longer days forward.

New Delhi:

The Lunar Eclipse 2020 or the Chandra Grahan shall be seen tonight in India from 10:37 pm to late evening until 2:42 am. After the “ring of fire” photo voltaic eclipse final month, you possibly can get pleasure from this celestial moon occasion, for which, you don’t want any particular gear. Simply go to your terrace or an open subject and benefit from the cosmic occasion. You can too take assist of a telescope to observe the Chandra Grahan with readability. The lunar eclipse this time is a penumbral lunar eclipse by which the moon drifts into the Earth’s outer shadow, dimming the lunar floor. The moon may even seem bigger than typical in the course of the 4 hours of the Chandra Grahan tonight.

Chandra Grahan 2020: This is why you possibly can watch the dwell stream of the lunar eclipse 2020:

Lunar Eclipse could be seen on-line on CosmoSapiens Youtube channel from 10:30 pm tonight.

Tonight’s Lunar Eclipse or Chandra Grahan coincides with the primary full Moon of this yr, additionally referred to as Wolf Moon, Ice Moon within the US, Yuletide in Europe, Shakambhari Purnima, Paush Purnima in India and Duruthu Poya in Sri Lanka, notes NASA.

The primary full Moon of this yr or the lunar eclipse 2020 (Chandra Grahan) will make approach for longer days forward.

Precautions, Beliefs throughout Lunar Eclipse

Throughout the eclipse time, the moon goes by way of an entire cycle in two to 3 hours’ time. It’s believed that cooked meals deteriorates sooner in the course of the Chandra Grahan or Lunar Eclipse, so one is suggested to not eat meals in the course of the time of the lunar eclipse. It’s also believed that meals eaten in the course of the eclipse time wouldn’t give high quality vitamins and would additionally result in inertia, so greatest is to keep away from consuming uncooked or cooked meals in the course of the period of the eclipse. Because the meals could rot faster, cooking can also be not suggested in the course of the eclipse or Chandra Grahan time. Chandra Grahan can also be not thought of an auspicious time to carry out holy rituals. In India, an recommendation has been handed on to pregnant moms from generations that they need to keep indoors on the time of the eclipse and never use knives and sharp objects in the course of the Chandra Grahan as it might result in birthmarks.

After January 10, the following three penumbral lunar eclipses or Chandra Grahan of the yr shall be seen on June 5, July 5 and November 30.