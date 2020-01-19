Chandrababu Naidu Asks Jagan Reddy Not To Shift Capital From Amaravati

Chandrababu Naidu mentioned there’s “no logic” in having three capitals. (file picture)

Forward of a particular session of Andhra Pradesh Meeting known as to determine on a proposal to have three capitals, TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu on Sunday urged Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to not shift the state capital from Amaravati, warning that about Rs 50,000 crore dedicated funding could possibly be withdrawn and in addition make farmers endure.

Denying any “irregularities” within the determination making for Amaravati as capital throughout his tenure, Mr Naidu asserted he doesn’t have any “vested interest” in Amaravati, saying his social gathering is preventing to manage additional injury of the state.

Alleging that Andhra Pradesh is on “the path of destruction”, Mr Naidu mentioned if the current authorities — which is already in debt — doesn’t honour the agreements, it’s going to dent the picture of the state and buyers will lose confidence for future funding.

The YSRCP authorities, which took over in Might final 12 months, has alleged irregularities by the earlier Mr Naidu authorities in awarding contracts and in allotting prime lands to these near the then chief minister.

On January 20, the three-day particular winter session of the Meeting is scheduled to start to approve the report of the Excessive-Powered Committee (HPC) on “distributed capital functions”. The chief minister needs to have government capital at Visakhapatnam, legislative capital at Amaravati and judicial capital at Kurnool.

Mr Naidu — a former chief minister of latest Andhra Pradesh and in addition the undivided state — mentioned there’s “no logic” in having three capitals and known as the federal government”s proposed plan only a “witch hunt” in opposition to the Telugu Desam Celebration(TDP). “Does it makes sense to shift the capital when the construction is almost at an advanced stage? An investment of nearly Rs 50,000 crore has been committed that has potential to generate 50,000 jobs in the state. About 130 institutes from hospitals to education hub were to come up. All this will not happen if the capital is shifted,” Mr Naidu mentioned.

Already Rs 10,000 crore has been spent on creating Amaravati and lots of buildings from the secretariat to meeting complexes, courts, Raj Bhavan and DGP workplace have come up. The development of 5,000 quarters for ministers and senior officers is underway, he mentioned, including all the pieces can be prepared in Amaravati if the federal government spends one other Rs 2,000-Three,000 crore.

If shifted, there can be an issue of environmental degradation because the land can’t be used for agriculture, the TDP president mentioned.

On high of it, farmers — who’re but to get compensation for donating 33,000 acres of land underneath an distinctive ”land pooling scheme” for creation of the capital and who’re agitating in opposition to the federal government”s plan to shift the capital — can be badly affected with the proposed transfer, he mentioned and added the compensation quantity is to the tune of Rs 1-Four lakh crore.

Denying any “irregularities” in making Amaravati as capital, he mentioned it was created based mostly on suggestions of the Sivaramakrishnan Committee constituted by the Centre in 2014 post-bifurcation.

Amaravati was chosen as a result of it’s a centrally positioned place and is deliberate and positioned very effectively in all elements, he mentioned including the realm for capital was already chosen and that chapter is over now.

“If there have been any irregularities, the federal government is free to behave.

Already eight months in energy, why the federal government just isn’t initiating any motion. As an alternative of taking motion, it’s unnecessarily indulging in mudslinging,” he mentioned.

Apart from curiosity of 5 crore individuals of Andhra Pradesh, Mr Naidu mentioned he doesn’t have “any vested interest” in Amaravati. “As a politician, I have only one interest, that is development and future of the state.”

Alleging that the ruling YSRCP authorities is spreading traces reasonably than giving a convincing logic for shifting the capital, Naidu mentioned the rivalry of the Reddy authorities is that Amaravati capital is being constructed on a submergeable space though Inexperienced Tribunal has made it clear it’s not the case and even the Supreme Court docket had upheld its determination.

One other lie the state authorities mentioned was that Amaravati was not appropriate for the capital quoting a report of IIT Chennai. Nonetheless, the IIT Chennai has denied having come out with any such report, the TDP president mentioned.

Many nations have adopted the idea of getting all key places of work at one place within the capital. Even the nationwide capital New Delhi is bringing all places of work at one place, he mentioned, including the identical idea was adopted at Amaravati the place all departments can be housed in 5 towers for higher governance.

Requested about his political technique to stall the federal government”s proposed three capitals plan, Mr Naidu mentioned: “We will work out a strategy. He (CM) is having a majority in the assembly, we are having majority in the council. We have to work it out how it is going to happen.”

“It is 5 crore people of Andhra Pradesh versus Jagan Mohan Reddy”s government. In eight months, people have changed their mind. Everyone is annoyed with the government. People will have to protect the state,” he mentioned.