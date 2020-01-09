Chandrababu Naidu, other TDP leaders detained for trying to embark on ‘bus yatra’

Y. S. Jaganmohan Reddy sworn-in because the second chief minister of Andhra Pradesh













Excessive drama unfolded on Wednesday night time as former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, together with a number of different Telugu Desam Get together (TDP) leaders, was detained in Vijaywada when he was making an attempt to embark on a ‘bus yatra’ to Amaravati in solidarity with the farmers’ agitation.

The police later let off the Telugu Desam Get together (TDP) President and different leaders at his home at Undavalli in Amaravati.

The farmers are protesting in opposition to the proposed improvement of three capital cities and are demanding that Amaravati be continued as Andhra Pradesh’s capital.

Former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh state and President of Telugu Desam Get together (TDP) Chandrababu Naidu.STR/AFP/Getty Pictures

Police had stopped Naidu, MLC Nara Lokesh, MLAs Ok Atchannaidu and Nimmala Rama Naidu, and Communist Get together of India (CPI) State Secretary Ok Ramakrishna, resulting in a heated debate between the 2 sides. Protesting in opposition to the police behaviour, Naidu and others squatted on the highway at Benz Circle.

Naidu condemned the high-handed behaviour of police and demanded that they be allowed to undertake the ‘bus yatra’. The protestors raised slogans in opposition to Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and the police.

Chandrababu Naidu and YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

The protest led to an enormous site visitors jam within the busy metropolis centre. Amid a tense state of affairs, the police forcibly lifted the protesting leaders and carried them to ready police autos. They have been later dropped at Naidu’s residence.

Naidu’s son Nara Lokes, former ministers Atchan Naidu, Devineni Uma and TDP MLAs have been additionally amongst these detained.

Condemnation for Naidu

In the meantime, State House Minister Mekathoti Sucharitha slammed Naidu for the “drama” and stated that he’s turning out to be an anti-social factor after shedding energy. She blamed him for the chaotic state of affairs in Krisnna and Guntur districts.

“He is just trying to save the lands of his benamis in the capital region by creating a law and order problem in the region,” she stated.

The minister stated underneath the three capital proposal the legislative capital will stay in Amaravati and therefore there was no want for any protest over the difficulty.