Chandrababu Naidu Visits Agitating Farmers In Andhra Pradesh’s Amaravati

Telugu Desam Get together chief N Chandrababu Naidu and his spouse Bhuvaneswari on Wednesday visited Andhra Pradesh’s Amaravati area to specific solidarity with the farmers who’ve been protesting since Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy mooted the thought of three state capitals.

The chief visited Yerrabalem village village to satisfy the farmers whose protest entered the 15th day at this time.

Mr Naidu mentioned the announcement has thrust the state into a complete chaos. “TDP will not celebrate New Year in view of Amaravati agitation. We will join the thousands of protesting farmers and agricultural workers to #SaveAmaravati,” he tweeted.

Anguished by the proposal to shift the capital from Amaravati to Visakhapatnam, the farmers of the area just lately wrote a letter to President Ram Nath Kovind searching for a course to “stall the process of shifting the capital city” or else grant them “permission for mercy killing.”

Folks of 29 villages within the area have been demanding Amaravati to be retained because the capital of the state.