Chandrashekhar Azad, Barred From Delhi For 4 Weeks, Allowed To Enter City

Bhim Military chief Chandrashekhar Azad allowed to re-enter Delhi

New Delhi:

Bhim Military chief Chandrashekhar Azad, who had been barred from getting into Delhi for 4 weeks as a part of his bail phrases, will now be allowed to return, a court docket stated at this time. The Tis Hazari court docket within the nationwide capital that had granted Chandrashekhar Azad bail final week, modified its order at this time and stated he may re-enter the town offering a full schedule of his actions was submitted, a minimum of 24 hours previous to his return, to senior law enforcement officials together with DCP (Crime).

The Bhim Military chief was arrested on December 21, a day after he protested at Jama Masjid within the previous quarters of Delhi. He was charged with arson, rioting and inciting violence.