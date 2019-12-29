Change In Wind Direction May Soon End Delhi Cold Wave: Weather Department

As a result of chilly wave, there was dense fog within the morning at Palam which lowered visibility

New Delhi:

There was slight reduction for folks in Delhi immediately after reeling below the longest chilly spell of the final 22 years resulting from a change in wind course, officers stated.

The Met division stated, “As expected, change in wind direction from north-westerly to easterly has started and reduction in cold day and cold wave started from today (Sunday). This is reflected in maximum and minimum temperature.”

Since December 14, the nationwide capital has been experiencing “severe cold days” with the common minimal temperature on Sunday morning being recorded at three.four levels Celsius, 4 notches beneath what is taken into account regular for this time of the yr.

The minimal temperature in varied elements of Delhi diverse with 2.5 levels Celsius being recorded at Ayanagar, 2.eight levels Celsius at Lodhi Highway, three.2 levels Celsius at Palam and three.6 levels Celsius at Safdarjung.

The typical most temperature was recorded within the night at 15.eight levels Celsius, 5 notches beneath what is taken into account regular for the season.

The utmost temperature in varied elements of Delhi diverse with 14.eight levels Celsius at Ayanagar, 15.6 levels Celsius at Lodhi Highway, 13.5 levels Celsius at Palam and 15.eight levels Celsius at Safdarjung.

As a result of chilly wave, there was dense fog within the morning at Palam which lowered visibility to 150 meters.

At Safdarjung, there was average fog with a visibility of 600 meters.

The imply temperature for December 2019 until Sunday was 19.07 levels Celsius and it’s “most likely to become second coldest December since 1901”, behind 17.three levels Celsius in December 1997, the Met division stated.

Humidity ranges oscillated between 64 per cent to 100 per cent, it added.

For Monday, the weatherman has predicted dense fog within the morning with chilly day at a couple of locations in Delhi-Nationwide Capital Area (NCR).

A big enhance in wind velocity can also be anticipated over Delhi-NCR from Tuesday night below affect of approaching western disturbance and easterly winds in decrease degree, the division stated.

Gentle rain is predicted over Delhi-NCR throughout night time from January 1 to January three, 2020 and hailstorm is predicted on January 2, 2020, it added.

Delhi had recorded the season’s coldest day on Saturday with the minimal temperature dropping to 2.four levels Celsius.

Whereas 13 trains have been delayed for as much as six hours resulting from fog, the operations have been regular at Delhi airport and there have been no diversion or cancellations.