Changeable UK weather sees increase in seal birth rates good for butterflies and orchids

The ever-changing climate left some wildlife slightly fazed this yr – however, on the flip facet, it proved a triumph for seals.

Biologists discovered they’re thriving alongside the UK’s shores with the variety of Atlantic gray seal pups hitting a brand new excessive this month, apparently as a result of their ocean habitats are in good well being.

They counted three,068 at Blakeney Level reserve in Norfolk in comparison with final yr’s three,012 and a pair of,000 in 2014. This yr’s births put numbers there at greater than 7,000.

The new summer time additionally gave a lift to butterflies, wildflowers and uncommon vagrant birds, the Nationwide Belief’s evaluation of 2019 discovered.

It confirmed 420,000 painted girl butterflies arrived en masse for the primary time since 2008.

And a uncommon moth extinct within the UK since within the 1960s, the Clifden nonpareil, was seen in Killerton, Devon. Dragonflies have been additionally in increased numbers.

Uncommon birds noticed over the summer time included the brown booby from Venezuela and the American black tern and a red-eyed vireo.

Sure wildflowers additionally did properly with file numbers of bee orchid, dark-red helleborine, autumn girl’s tresses and green-winged orchids throughout south-east Cumbria and Morecambe Bay.

However storms posed issues for water voles, puffins and sandwich terns.

And the outbreak of fireplace on Marsden Moor in West Yorkshire over the Easter weekend was a disaster for mountain hares and curlew and twite birds.

It was additionally a difficult yr for natterjack toads as their habitats dried out in Might and June.

Ben McCarthy, the Nationwide Belief’s head of conservation, mentioned: ‘Sightings of migrant bugs and birds have gotten extra widespread as a consequence of our altering local weather.

‘The apparent flip facet is the way it have an effect on a few of our native species already below strain.’