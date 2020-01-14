Channel 4 to air one-off documentary film exploring the death of Stuart Lubbock

Channel four will air a one-off documentary that explores the case of Stuart Lubbock, who was discovered lifeless in Michael Barrymore’s swimming pool virtually 20 years in the past.

After his physique was found on 31st March 2001, the story appeared everywhere in the British media as hypothesis was rampant on the precise circumstances of the loss of life.

Barrymore’s tv profession declined quickly within the media storm, however no convictions had been ever made.

Michael Barrymore compelled to stop Dancing On Ice

The case will now be the topic of a 90-minute documentary titled Unexplained, which brings collectively the accounts of the Lubbock household, detectives, forensic pathologists and eyewitnesses to piece collectively precisely what occurred on that fateful evening.

Terry Lubbock, Stuart’s father, mentioned: “This documentary is about the questions around what happened to my son, Stuart Lubbock. Finally. The story has become so distorted and confused over the years. So much has been said and written. It’s time to put all the facts together in one place.”

Alongside the best way, the programme may also focus on the UK’s tabloid tradition, relationship with celebrities and attitudes to homosexuality.

Ian Katz, Director of Programmes at Channel four, mentioned: “The loss of life of Stuart Lubbock present in Michel Barrymore’s pool is likely one of the most iconic and controversial instances of current instances.

This outstanding movie, with by no means earlier than seen police proof and unique interviews with these concerned within the investigation, reminds us that 19 years on nobody has but been held accountable for the tragedy.”

Unexplained is a part of a slate of recent exhibits that Channel four introduced as we speak, which additionally contains The Write Offs, a two-part collection about grownup illiteracy hosted by QI’s Sandi Toksvig.

The programme will provide one-to-one tuition to eight adults who’re thought of functionally illiterate and comply with them as they work to enhance their abilities.

Sandi Toksvig mentioned: “Engaged on The Write Offs has been one of many nice honours of my working life. I’ve had the extraordinary pleasure of spending time with eight brave individuals who have approached their deepest fears with humour and willpower.

Like me, I simply know not solely will everybody fall in love with them, they may assessment what they suppose they find out about studying and writing. I consider the ripple impact from these eight will likely be astonishing.”

Unexplained and The Write Offs will air on Channel four in 2020