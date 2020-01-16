Chaos as police are called when HUNDREDS of villagers turn up to planning meeting

By Isabella Nikolic For Mailonline

Police had been referred to as to place a cease to the ‘utter chaos’ that had erupted at a council assembly in Daventry earlier at the moment.

Greater than 400 village residents had turned as much as a gathering at Daventry District Council to indicate help for a brand new medical doctors’ surgical procedure.

Planning officers had really useful that an overview utility for a brand new medical centre in Byfield, Northamptonshire, needs to be refused.

Nonetheless, 2,000 residents had signed a petition in help of the plans as a result of the present surgical procedure is at full capability.

The proposal would have seen 78 new properties with the intention to fund the event of the medical centre.

In accordance with the BBC, planning officers mentioned that the proposals would ‘impede open views’ and hurt ‘heritage property and the character of the village’.

Nonetheless, Dr Rob Harvey, from the present surgical procedure, reportedly mentioned: ‘If we can’t safe a brand new constructing the medical centre will shut.

‘Demand far outweighs appointments.’

Throughout the assembly, attendants had been informed that eight,300 individuals must discover a new medical centre if the present one closed.

Some 250 residents waited exterior the constructing the assembly was held in and chanted in help of the applying.

The Native Democracy Reporting Service mentioned the assembly descended into ‘utter chaos’ after officers stopped letting individuals contained in the constructing.

Sergeant Sam Dobbs mentioned he and one other officer had been there to help council workers.

Councillors on the assembly deferred the choice to permit the council to get extra particulars concerning the proposals.