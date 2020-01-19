January 19, 2020 | 10:17am

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — Individuals in a southern Puerto Rico metropolis found a warehouse crammed with water, cots and different unused emergency provides, then set off a social media uproar Saturday after they broke in to retrieve items as the realm struggles to get better from a robust earthquake.

With anger spreading within the U.S. territory after video of the occasion in Ponce appeared on Fb, Gov. Wanda Vázquez rapidly fired the director of the island’s emergency administration company.

The governor stated she had ordered an investigation after studying the emergency provides had been piled within the warehouse since Hurricane Maria battered Puerto Rico in September 2017.

Vázquez stated inaction by the fired official, Carlos Acevedo, was unacceptable.

“There are thousands of people who have made sacrifices to help those in the south, and it is unforgivable that resources were kept in the warehouse,” the governor stated.

Puerto Rico’s secretary of state, Elmer Román, instructed reporters that Acevedo had not instructed him in regards to the contents of the warehouse.

Information of the warehouse unfold after on-line blogger Lorenzo Delgado relayed stay video on Fb of individuals breaking into the constructing. The scene turned chaotic at occasions as folks pushed their approach in and started distributing water, child meals and different items to these affected by the earthquake.

Delgado later instructed reporters that he had acquired a tip in regards to the warehouse, however gave no specifics on when.

The mayor of Ponce, María Meléndez, stated he had not recognized in regards to the warehouse and its contents.

“This is outrageous,” she stated. “Everyone knows what us mayors went through after Hurricane Maria to try and get help to our cities and how we’ve worked these weeks to provide basic supplies to people affected by earthquakes. Those involved owe us an explanation.”

Inés Rivera, spokeswoman for town of Ponce, instructed The Related Press that the warehouse is owned by Puerto Rico’s Firm of Commerce and Export. Officers with the corporate couldn’t be reached for remark.

The data upset many in Puerto Rico already indignant over the federal government’s botched response to Hurricane Maria, with related incidents of provides going unused being uncovered months later.

Ponce is considered one of a number of cities within the island’s southern area hit by the latest 6.four magnitude earthquake that killed one individual and induced greater than an estimated $200 million in injury. Greater than 7,000 folks stay in shelters because the quake.

The governor stated she has despatched the Senate her nomination of José Reyes, who oversees the Nationwide Guard in Puerto Rico, to be the brand new commissioner for the State Bureau for Emergency Administration and Catastrophe Administration.