Charade Of Backing CAA, Opposing NRC: Tejashwi Yadav Jabs Nitish Kumar

Tejashwi Yadav criticised Nitish Kumar for supporting the centre on the citizenship regulation

Patna:

RJD chief Tejashwi Yadav on Monday launched an assault on the JDU, accusing it of getting struck a “deal” with the BJP as a part of which it supported the Citizenship (Modification) Invoice in parliament to make sure that its president Nitish Kumar stay in energy within the state.

Speaking to reporters exterior the state meeting, Mr Yadav expressed dissatisfaction with the Chief Minister’s assurance that issues expressed by the opposition over the CAA, Nationwide Inhabitants Register and Nationwide Register of Residents can be mentioned within the subsequent session.

“The chief minister could have extended the special day-long session for the purpose. It seems he was simply buying time, hoping things to cool down for his comfort,” Mr Yadav, who’s the chief of the opposition within the meeting, alleged.

At a particular session, the home unanimously authorised the 166th Constitutional Modification, offering for extension of quotas for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes by one other 10 years.

“Even on our apprehensions about the NPR containing problematic columns like places of birth of parents, he was equivocal. He said ‘will look into it’ and not say anything categorically,” the RJD chief, who was flanked by occasion colleagues, together with elder brother Tej Pratap Yadav, stated.

Mr Yadav, who’s the son of the occasion’s founding president Lalu Yadav and its chief ministerial candidate for the meeting polls due this yr, sought to make mild of the stout opposition to the NRC by JDU nationwide vice chairman Prashant Kishor.

“What standing does he have? Even his party does not consider him as its leader. Professionals dabbling into politics… I do not resent it, they are well within their rights to do so,” he stated in regards to the election strategist, who is understood to share good relations along with his jailed father and had dealt with his occasion’s marketing campaign for the meeting polls in 2015, when Nitish Kumar and Lalu Yadav had fought in an alliance.

“But one thing I must say, there should not be deal-making in politics. The JDU’s charade of supporting the CAA and opposing the NRC is part of a design. Does the party not know that CAA was brought to clear the hurdles that came in the way of implementing NRC?” Mr Yadav stated.