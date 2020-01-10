Charge Sheet Filed Against Former Fortis Promoters In Corruption Case

Police have accused Malvinder Singh, Shivinder Singh and Sunil Godhwani for Cash Laundering.

New Delhi:

The Enforcement Directorate Friday filed a cost sheet in opposition to former Fortis Healthcare promoters Shivinder Singh and his brother Malvinder earlier than a Delhi court docket in a case associated to alleged misappropriation of funds at Religare Finvest Ltd (RFL).

The ultimate report, filed earlier than Further Periods Decide Sandeep Yadav, additionally named former CMD of Religare Enterprises Ltd (REL) Sunil Godhwani (58) as an accused.

Within the cost sheet, filed by ED’s Particular Public Prosecutor Nitesh Rana, the probe company has accused all three of cash laundering, punishable beneath sections three and four of the Prevention of Cash Laundering Act.

The court docket took cognisance of the cost sheet and summoned the accused for January 20.

All of the three accused are presently in judicial custody.