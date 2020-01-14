January 14, 2020 | 11:08am | Up to date January 14, 2020 | 11:09am

Dale County District Lawyer Kirk Adams speaks about dropping homicide costs in opposition to Carl Harris Jr. for the 1990 loss of life of his spouse. AP

Homicide costs had been dropped in opposition to an Alabama man accused of killing his spouse 30 years in the past — after the couple’s pal confessed to the slaying simply hours earlier than the trial acquired underway, officers stated.

The beautiful announcement got here Monday as 55-year-old Carl Harris was set to face trial for the 1990 homicide of Tracy Harris, who was discovered lifeless within the Choctawhatchee River with indicators of strangulation.

Ozark Police stated 54-year-old Jeff Beasley, a former pal of the couple, admitted to the homicide on Sunday — offering very particular particulars in regards to the case.

“The new evidence was information that had never been shared before,” Ozark Police Division Chief Marlos Walker advised reporters, in keeping with ABC Information. “The suspect gave details about the crime that only the killer would know.”

Walker didn’t present additional particulars in regards to the bombshell confession however stated authorities interviewed Beasley’s ex-wife, who supplied data that led them to him, the Dothan Eagle stated.

Harris was arrested in 2016 after authorities reopened the investigation. He denied the fees, saying they had been constructed on circumstantial proof and defective witness testimony.

The costs had been dropped on Harris’ 55th birthday.

“As district attorney, it is my job to not only seek justice, but to be fair to everyone involved,” Dale County District Lawyer Kirke Adams stated at a press convention. “This has been an incredible series of events and, undoubtedly, led from above.”

The Harris’ daughter, Carolyn Aznavour, stated it was reduction that her father was cleared in her mom’s homicide.

“It was all in the Lord’s timing,” stated Aznavour.

