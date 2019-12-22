Charges Against Tejashwi Yadav Over Bihar Bandh Against Citizenship Law

Fees embody rioting, illegal meeting, disobedience to order duly promulgated by authorities servant

Patna:

Prime opposition leaders in Bihar, together with Rashtriya Janata Dal’s (RJD) Tejashwi Yadav, have been booked in reference to the bandh organised within the metropolis on the day gone by in protest towards the amended Citizenship Act and a proposed countrywide Nationwide Register for Residents (NRC), the police stated on Sunday.

In response to a launch issued by the Patna Police, Mr Yadav, a former deputy chief minister and at the moment chief of the opposition within the state meeting, is amongst 27 folks talked about by title along with “hundreds of unnamed ones” towards whom an FIR was lodged late Saturday night time on the Kotwali police station.

Distinguished amongst these named are Rashtriya Lok Samata Get together chief and former Union minister Upendra Kushwaha, RJD leaders Shivanand Tiwari (nationwide vice-president, former state minister and ex-MP) Abdul Bari Siddiqui (MLA), Jagadanand Singh (state president and former MP) and Bhai Virendra (MLA), Congress president and MLC Madan Mohan Jha and MLAs Poonam Paswan and Shakil Ahmad.

The costs towards all of the accused embody “staging a demonstration at the Dak Bungalow crossing without any permission from competent authority, raising slogans and disrupting vehicular traffic”, the discharge stated.

They’ve fees beneath rioting, illegal meeting, disobedience to order duly promulgated by authorities servant, wrongful restraint, intentional insult with intent to impress breach of peace, public mischief and the Loudspeaker Act.

As well as, instances have been slapped on the aforementioned counts towards CPI chief Kanhaiya Kumar and controversial politician Pappu Yadav who took half within the bandh organised by the Left events on Thursday, Superintendent of Police, Metropolis, Vinay Tiwari stated.

Moreover, FIRs have been lodged towards unidentified individuals by journalists Prakash Singh of Republic TV and photojournalist Dinesh Kumar of Dainik Bhaskar, who’ve alleged that they have been assaulted by bandh supporters on Saturday, the discharge added.