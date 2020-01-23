Charity warns BBC over plan to strip over 75s of the free TV licence

By Paul Revoir For The Every day Mail

Printed: 19:01 EST, 22 January 2020 | Up to date: 19:10 EST, 22 January 2020

A whole lot of hundreds of over-75s will wrestle to pay for his or her TV licences when the BBC drastically scales again the profit this summer season, a serious examine has warned.

Age UK mentioned the plans will likely be a ‘shock to the budgets of many older people’ and ‘may be too much’ for them.

The charity warned the hardest-hit will likely be aged viewers ‘struggling on a low fixed income’ and people ‘battling loneliness, ill health and disabilities’.

Age UK has warned that a whole bunch of hundreds of over 75s might wrestle to pay for his or her TV licences if the BBC scales again on the profit this summer season

BBC Director Normal Tony Corridor, pictured, resigned from the company this week. His successor must give you a plan

And it identified the present £154.50 annual price prices greater than three month-to-month gasoline payments or electrical energy payments, or greater than 5 month-to-month water payments.

The examine comes amid rising stress between the Authorities and the BBC over the problem. After director-general Lord Corridor give up this week, Boris Johnson expects the brand new boss to evaluate the choice, after saying in his election manifesto he ‘recognises the value of free TV licences for over-75s’.

Underneath the proposed system, solely low-income over-75s on Pension Credit score would obtain free licences.

Caroline Abrahams, Age UK’s charity director known as on the Authorities and BBC to ‘sit down together now and broker a solution’. She mentioned an additional ‘£150–plus a year will be a bridge too far’ for a lot of, including: ‘It’s fully improper to place the oldest individuals in our society by way of this.’