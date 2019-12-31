Charlize Theron & New ‘Bachelor’ Peter Weber Are Flirting On Instagram!

Is Charlize Theron seeking to get her personal windmill state of affairs??

The Bombshell star must be flirting with one other Oscar for her uncannily correct portrayal of Megyn Kelly, however as an alternative she’s apparently flirting with the brand new Bachelor!

Over the weekend Charlize posted an Instagram photograph of herself standing subsequent to a bus advert for the upcoming season of The Bachelor — premiering on January 6, btw.

And her message may undoubtedly be interpreted as angling for her personal rose from star Peter Weber!

She posted:

And she or he captioned the photograph:

“Turbulence I like”

Yeah, appears fairly flirty to us!

We all know Charlize is a fan. She instructed James Corden on The Late Late Present final 12 months she has a slightly intimate relationship with the truth present:

“I basically feel like I am dating The Bachelor, like, the show. On Monday nights because my kids can’t read a clock yet so I get them to bed at like 5:45 and then I open a bottle of wine, take a bath, I get all ready and that’s my date night. I date the show.”

However is she making an attempt thus far the present’s latest lead? He actually thinks so!

Pilot Pete responded along with his personal IG publish again on the Mad Max: Fury Street star, posing in entrance of certainly one of her advertisements for Dior:

He wrote:

“Turbulence can be fun”

Breezing proper by how that’s the very last thing you ever need to hear a pilot say, he’s undoubtedly going for it. And we aren’t the one one who thinks so!

Former Bachelorette contestant Colton Underwood commented:

“Shoot your shot!”

And Bachelor host Chris Harrison tipped his hat as effectively, writing:

“Well played kid…well played”

Might this actually be taking place??

It’s now well-established attractive celebs can use social media to get in contact with and date Bachelor Nation stars. Demi Lovato reached out to Mike Johnson and reportedly had a pleasant informal factor going for a bit. And naturally Gigi Hadid and Tyler Cameron made headlines after their IG flirtation. In all probability the most important success story was between Fashionable Household star Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams, who finally bought engaged after flirting on-line.

Nonetheless, Peter’s season has already been filming for a pair months. So he’s ostensibly spent all that point discovering the love of his life, and now he’s flirting with a film star on Instagram? Actually?!

Effectively, it wouldn’t be that shocking a transfer in the event you imagine his ex. In case you recall, Calee Lutes claimed the 2 had been in a critical relationship for six months earlier than he all of a sudden ghosted her to vie for the love of Hannah Brown, having interviewed to be on the present “while simultaneously planning a future with” her. He responded by saying the present had “absolutely nothing to do with” the breakup. Hmm.

Appears to us like turbulence isn’t that enjoyable in any case.

Do YOU suppose these two may find yourself being an actual factor? Or is she extra all for relationship the present??

