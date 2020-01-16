Charlize Theron’s Story About Her Worst Date Ever Will Leave You Speechless! WATCH!

Charlize Theron simply dropped an amusing Bombshell from her previous and we will’t cease laughing!!

Throughout a Wednesday night time look on Jimmy Kimmel Stay!, the Oscar-nominated actress opened up about one of many worst dates she’s ever been on — and we’ve to say, this story would possibly really make you are feeling higher about any awkward romantic encounter you’re attempting to overlook!

Let’s take issues again about 20 years in the past earlier than the South African star dated the likes of Keanu Reeves, Sean Penn, and Stuart Townsend. Like the remainder of us, Charlize tried her luck at informal relationship and on one night time specifically, issues acquired a bit bizarre! She started:

“I went on a date in my 20s with this guy who was really, super handsome. I was really into it. And he picked me up for dinner, we went and had dinner. It was lovely. I was like, ‘This is going really well.’ And he drove me home, and you know, I kind of signaled that I was in for a kiss.”

Issues have been going fairly properly with the unnamed suitor till he made fairly an uncommon request:

“He pulled over by my home. And we began kissing and it was actually good. After which, he pulled away and whispered, ‘Make out with my nostril.‘”

LOL, wait. WTF?! We will respect an excellent fetish, however this sounds CRAZY, proper?

We think about her internal monologue in that second went from one thing like this:

To this, as soon as she realized her date was severe:

Properly conscious of how ridiculous her story sounded, Theron defined:

“I swear on my life, I’ve never forgotten it because I’ve yet to meet another person who likes to have somebody make out with their nose.”

So, did she do it, or what?!

“He was, like, really into it. And I started giggling, ’cause it was good! So, I didn’t want to mess it up, so I gave him a little peck on the nose and he was like, ‘No, make out with it.’”

With a nod to Charlize’s actuality TV responsible pleasure, The Bachelor and its many spin-offs, Kimmel expertly replied:

“Wow. The Bachelorette will get a rose, you bought a nostril.”

How spot on! Additionally, we’re fairly positive whoever that man is from her story is critically grateful she didn’t title drop him. We guess Theron will get pleasure from that embarrassment all on her personal, ha!

WATCH the humorous dialog go down (under):