Charlotte Flair Celebrates Andrade’s WWE United States Title Win

December 27, 2019
1 Min Read

WWE introduced a home present to Madison Sq. Backyard on the day after Christmas. Followers at MSG had been in all probability anticipating an excellent present, however they didn’t anticipate to see a title change.

Since Andrade received the Gauntlet Match on Uncooked to turn into #1 contender, followers questioned when he would get his title shot. It occurred final evening and Charlotte Aptitude appeared overjoyed.

“And NEW,” Aptitude tweeted out together with two crying emojis and 6 hearts. Clearly Charlotte Aptitude is worked up for her man to have a title in WWE.

Charlotte Aptitude is engaged on double digits with regards to her variety of title reigns. It’s good that Andrade can have a title within the relationship now.



