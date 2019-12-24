Charlotte Flair Has Big Plans For 2020

Charlotte Aptitude had a memorable 2019, however there have been plenty of alternatives she wasn’t capable of seize. It seems that she is trying to proper all of these wrongs in 2020.

Following RAW this week, Aptitude addressed her plans for the upcoming 12 months. The Queen skilled a few arduous losses. She was “welcomed back” after her win in opposition to Chelsea Inexperienced.

“I guess thank you. But, here’s the thing it’t not welcome back. I’ve been here. I didn’t go anywhere. I’ve been grinding. Last year TLC main event, Survivor Series, WrestleMania, retired the greatest in-ring competitor this business has ever seen [Trish Stratus at SummerSlam]. You know, it’s not welcome back. I’ve been here.”

When Aptitude was requested about her plans for subsequent 12 months she had a brief response. “I know who I wanna face, but I don’t know. Maybe winning the Rumble in 2002.”

It looks like The Queen isn’t finished but. There are many tales to inform and he or she plans on persevering with them subsequent 12 months.

For those who use the quotes on this article credit score Ringside Information