It may be irritating to all the time face conditions the place you’re in comparison with another person. For Charlotte Aptitude, there are worse individuals she might be in comparison with apart from her well-known father.

BT Sports activities just lately spoke to Charlotte Aptitude when her Nature Boy Father got here up. She wears robes and woos identical to her dad, however she stated her father couldn’t ever “hold a candle” to her athleticism. There are lots of issues she was capable of be taught from having Ric Aptitude as a father and Charlotte exemplifies them to one of the best of her capability.

“[Like him] I wear a robe but my dad couldn’t hold a candle to my athleticism and I would say that to his face. But naturally I carry his mannerisms without even thinking about it. I’ve only been wrestling for seven years and it just comes naturally but what I took from my dad is his professionalism, him being true to who he really is. What I mean by professionalism is his quote ‘you dress for the job you want, not the one you have’. He’s always in a suit, his costumes always went above and beyond, his showmanship and charisma – he’s a star. That’s what I really took from my dad.”

Charlotte Aptitude closed out 2019 by asserting that she is the primary entrant within the 2020 Ladies’s Royal Rumble match. Ric Aptitude wrapped up the last decade by falling on the ice a few instances. The Nature Boy is loving life and actually enjoys seeing his daughter observe in his footsteps as she carries on the title he helped construct.