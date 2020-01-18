Charlotte Flair On Difficult Situation Caused By Kairi Sane WWE TLC Injury

Kairi Sane returned to motion final night time at a WWE home present. She was injured at WWE TLC in the principle occasion match. Charlotte Aptitude had quite a bit to do with that harm, however she didn’t know the Pirate Princess was harm through the match.

It wasn’t till later when Becky Lynch found Sane was harm that she rolled Kairi Sane underneath the ring to guard her from additional harm.

Whereas talking to Speak Sport, Charlotte Aptitude mentioned how troublesome that state of affairs was. She didn’t know what was occurring and there isn’t a lot time to debate issues in that atmosphere.

“It didn’t in the moment. I guess, everyone—how they felt afterwards is what made them feel different. In the moment, it was more—it’s a tough spot. It’s the main event of a brutal pay-per-view and everyone has already seen Tables, Ladders and Chairs.” “It’s feeding off the crowd, going with the crowd and feeding off their reactions. So I didn’t really think anything until after. Obviously Kairi was hurt, but in the match I’m just thinking ‘How do we keep people invested?’ with them already seeing so many different TLC, brutal matches. You’ve already seen a kendo stick, you’ve already seen a chair, you’ve seen a ladder, a table.” “And the pressure of us delivering that, with a weird dynamic seeing me and Becky tag? To me, me and Becky tagging is more what I was thinking about. How does that come across and how our characters should be interacting on television. How do you go from this [indicates high level] to all of a sudden, ‘They’re tagging?’ We had the ‘Let’s fight the enemy because we have a common enemy’ [mentality].”

Fortunately, Kairi Sane is okay and is now wrestling once more. The day after WWE TLC some followers have been nervous that issues have been very unhealthy with The Pirate Princess.