Charlotte Flair On Having The Highest Loss Record In WWE

Charlotte Aptitude had a formidable 2019 when it got here to title wins. She didn’t have one of the best win/loss file

Whereas talking to Sportskeeda, Charlotte Aptitude mentioned the truth that she has the best dropping file in all of WWE. She sees this as a constructive because it means she is all the time able to work and may constantly work.

“Ok, are you ready for a promo? Here is my exclusive promo. If you look at my stats, I have the highest losing record out of anyone on the roster,” Charlotte famous. “I think a detriment to me, which is also a positive, is that I am consistent. I am consistent. I am never hurt and I am always here.” “It’s almost like, yes that is awesome, but at the same time I’ve never had the opportunity for the fans to miss me because I’m always here. That’s what people forget. Yes, I won a match this week and they’re like, ‘Oh she wins [all the time].’ But that’s not been the case. Actually, I’ve lost more matches than any female booked currently. It’s crazy.” “I think with the stigma of the [Flair] name always being in the title picture… but like I said, I’m consistent and a workaholic. It’s a good thing but it’s a bad thing.”

In keeping with Cagematch Charlotte Aptitude has a 55.7% profitable file out of 853 recorded matches. She racked up a 42.6% loss charge and 1.eight% matches ending in draw. These are profession statistics, however she definitely put over her justifiable share of opponents.