Charlotte Flair On If She Wants To Replace Zelina Vega For Andrade

Charlotte Aptitude and Andrade are with one another all the day off display. After they’re on digital camera they’ve a lot completely different roles to play and have been stored separated in WWE.

Whereas chatting with Seconds Out, Charlotte Aptitude was requested about probably changing Zelina Vega. She wouldn’t wish to do this proper now as a result of Andrade’s trajectory with Zelina Vega is so good.

“His career with Zelina and where they’re going… [shakes head]… maybe in the future, down the road, but not right now.”

Vega was in a position to assist Andrade actually discover himself in NXT. That recipe is engaged on the primary roster so Charlotte Aptitude sees no cause to try to change issues at this level.

