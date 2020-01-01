Charlotte Flair Reacts To Engagement To Andrade

Charlotte Aptitude and Andrade lastly made their engagement official. Now the WWE energy couple are set to be married.

We’re nonetheless ready on a great take a look at Charlotte Aptitude’s ring. We additionally don’t know when the date of their marriage might be simply but.

Andrade popped the query simply after midnight on New 12 months’s Eve. Now the couple will enter in 2020 as engaged to be married. Maybe they’ll exit 2020 as newlyweds.

Charlotte Aptitude despatched out a fairly blurry image of herself and El Idolo. The one caption she wanted to put in writing was: “Si.” This got here after Andrade already broke the information that “She said si!!”

Congratulations to the completely happy couple. Hopefully their relationship will final and the 2 can have many, a few years collectively in professional wrestling and past.