Charlotte Flair Reveals How Andrade Proposed Marriage

Charlotte Aptitude and Andrade are engaged to be married. He popped the query on New Yr’s Eve and everybody was very completely happy for them, however how did it really occur?

Andrade and Charlotte Aptitude had an opportunity to talk with Seconds Out. They had been requested about how Andrade proposed to Charlotte Aptitude they usually had fairly a narrative as Aptitude defined.

“We went to Cancun, the first time we went we went on our first vacation so obviously he know all the restaurants and hotels where tourists don’t go. He told me he had reservations for New Year’s and I was like, ‘Okay that’s great, whatever. You take care of it because he’s the romantic one.” “So he picked a restaurant waterfront and already had the menu done, what I was gonna eat. Reservations were at 8 he said we need to leave by 10 I’m like, ‘Okay I like the restaurant’ he’s like no let’s leave and go to the bars or restaurants for fireworks for New Year’s countdown.”

Andrade interjected that it’s onerous to create a shock for Charlotte Aptitude as a result of she all the time has to know each a part of a plan. Then she continued to clarify how Andrade pulled off a uncommon shock.

“Since the restaurant was waterfront there was a dock and a bunch of boats it was like beside a marina. I love boats too he knows that it’s my favorite thing to do to go out onto the water. So, the waiter took us around the restaurant that was oceanfront down a spiral staircase and I thought this was weird, why aren’t we going out in front of the restaurant to leave. I thought whatever this is fine because when we got there we had our own private waiter, but then it was filling up by the time it was 10 o’clock so I was like, ‘Oh he’s just taking us out back.’ He took us down to the docks and one of the yachts was lit up.”

Charlotte Aptitude mentioned that Andrade instructed her “Mommy we’re going on a boat ride.” They’d their very own captain and second mate. They went to get pizza and finally met up with another boats for the New Yr’s fireworks. When Aptitude turned again to Andrade within the midst of the fireworks he was down on one knee. Then she mentioned, “Si.”

