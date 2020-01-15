Charlotte Flair Says It’s Best To Stay Separate From Andrade In WWE

Charlotte Aptitude and Andrade are collectively on a regular basis after they’re not on digital camera. They haven’t had any involvement with one another on digital camera but. The Queen desires to maintain it that approach for now.

Whereas chatting with UK Metro, Charlotte Aptitude defined that her and Andrade’s tales are very completely different on digital camera. He’s with Zelina Vega and that partnership is cash. Aptitude additionally has her personal pursuits, however she appeared sport for one thing down the road.

“So, for Andrade right now, the focus is having the US Championship. And his bond with Zelina is so strong. I think the two of us having separate storylines and not being together on camera is probably for the best right now.” “Definitely later down the road, we’re open to the idea of a mixed tag or doing something together. But I think right now is a super important time in his career, and I wouldn’t want to interfere with how well Zelina and Manny work together.”

It could be fascinating to see if WWE can determine an natural option to pair Andrade and Charlotte Aptitude up with one another. They do have superb chemistry for apparent causes. That can most likely be a good distance off if it does occur as a result of their present positions on the roster appear to be working for them.